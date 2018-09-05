Kavanaugh grilled by Dems on abortion and guns, as protesters disrupt hearing

Senate Democrats grilled Judge Brett Kavanaugh on abortion, guns and other issues Wednesday, getting down to substance after an opening day of partisan fireworks -- even as protesters continued to disrupt his confirmation hearing.

Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, appeared for the second day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s the first day senators have to question Kavanaugh.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking member and the first Democrat to question the nominee, began her questioning of Kavanaugh by referencing the outbursts.

“I'm sorry about the circumstances, but we'll get through it,” she said.

Feinstein asked the nominee about his past case argument that Washington D.C.’s assault weapons ban was unconstitutional. He said he was following the precedent of the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, who grew up near Washington, replied that he fully understands how gang, gun and drug violence plagues cities “but as a judge, my job as I saw it was to follow the Second Amendment opinion of the Supreme Court."

Feinstein pressed Kavanaugh over the Roe v. Wade court decision regarding abortion.

“Well, as a general proposition, I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe versus Wade,” he said.

Feinstein also asked Kavanaugh about past comments regarding investigations involving a president, a key issue amid the Russia probe that has implicated numerous Trump associates. A staffer held up a sign with a 1999 law review quote from Kavanaugh that said, “If the president were the sole subject of an investigation, I would say no one should be investigating that.”

Kavanaugh said he’s never taken a position on the constitutionality of whether a president should be investigated while in office. He claimed those past comments were about the “balance of a president fighting a war, leading a war, and a president subject to say ordinary civil lawsuits,” like former President Bill Clinton faced.

Kavanaugh, a former lawyer under President George W. Bush, used the hearing to portray himself as an independent judge.

“The first thing that makes a good judge is independence, not being swayed by political or public pressure,” Kavanaugh said, under questioning from committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. “That takes some backbone, that takes some judicial fortitude.”

Democrats on the panel, including a number thought to be considering a presidential run in 2020, Democrats, have sounded the alarm about Kavanaugh’s past work in Republican politics, including as a lawyer in George W. Bush’s White House.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., pressed Kavanaugh about what he knew about the Bush administration’s warrantless surveillance program. He played video from Kavanaugh’s 2006 confirmation hearing where he denied knowing about the wiretapping program until it was revealed by the media in 2005. Kavanaugh stood by those past comments, calling them "accurate."

Leahy also asked Kavanaugh if a president has a right to pardon himself.

“The question of self-pardons is something I have never analyzed,” Kavanaugh replied, saying it's a “hypothetical question that I can't begin to answer in this context as a sitting judge and as a nominee to the Supreme Court.”

The Republicans and Democrats on the panel are being given 30 minutes each to ask Kavanaugh questions on live television. The questioning could go late into the evening Wednesday, and is set to continue through the week.

Moments after Grassley opened the hearing Wednesday, shouting could be heard from the back of the room: “Sham president, sham justice!”

The interruptions from protesters that started a day earlier continued, as Grassley dinged Democrats for wasting time a day earlier on “disruption and disorder over procedural matters.”

“Democratic senators interrupted the hearing 63 times before lunch and in the audience 70 people were arrested yesterday who were following their lead,” Grassley said.

Ironically, protesters continued to shout as Kavanaugh discussed how he tried to be respectful in court.

"I’ve tried to be a very collegial judge, I’ve tried to be civil," he said.

When the disruptions continued, Kavanaugh asked Grassley, “Should I proceed?”

Grassley told Kavanaugh to continue speaking, despite the outbursts.

“Let these people have their free speech and interrupt the other 300 million people listening,” the Iowa Republican said.

KAVANAUGH VOWS TO 'KEEP AN OPEN MIND IN EVERY CASE'

The protests have been a recurring feature since the hearings began. On Tuesday, protests from Democratic lawmakers and demonstrators delayed the formal start of proceedings by more than an hour.

The spectacle underscored the political nature of the confirmation hearings, coming two months before the midterms and as some senators gear up for a possible 2020 presidential run against President Trump. Several of those senators led the charge Tuesday in objecting to Kavanaugh.

The Capitol Police said they arrested 70 people on Tuesday.

Kavanaugh has left one of the longest paper trails of any recent Supreme Court nominee, having served for more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and, before that, for five years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel's office in the George W. Bush administration.

Kavanaugh also worked for independent counsel Ken Starr for three years during the probe that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Democrats have specifically raised objections over how the Senate received 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh documents the night before the confirmation hearing began.

Republicans also argued Kavanaugh is highly qualified, saying Democrats aren’t making a case that he doesn’t have the experience to sit on the high court.

Kavanaugh's elevation from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy would mark a generational rightward shift on the Supreme Court, raising the stakes beyond those of last year's nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

The judge's nomination, though, will ultimately succeed or fail depending on a handful of swing-vote senators, including vulnerable red-state Democrats and moderate pro-choice Republicans who have all said that they would withhold judgment on the nominee.

Republicans command a narrow 50-49 Senate majority, which would return to 51-49 once a Republican successor to the late Sen. John McCain is seated. While the hearing was ongoing Tuesday, former Sen. Jon Kyl was named to that seat.

Republicans have little margin for error, though Vice President Pence can break a tie.

Republicans have said they hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by a floor vote by early October, when the next Supreme Court term begins.

Fox News’ Judson Berger, Bill Mears and Gregg Re contributed to this report.