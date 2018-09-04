Lindsey Graham certain Kavanaugh 'is going to be on the Supreme Court,' weighs in on status of Mueller probe

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “the single best legal mind of his generation,” adding he's certain the judge “is going to be on the Supreme Court.”

Graham told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that Trump was the “big winner” in Wednesday’s hearing and that Democrats were the “big losers.” He said that Republicans have voted in favor of certain liberal judges in the past when the party was in the minority -- but he claimed Democrats have been unwilling to do the same.

“I think the country is tired of the yelling and they’d like us to get things done. And, at times, Donald Trump drives me crazy, but he’s produced, and Kavanaugh is the single best legal mind of his generation. Any Republican president would’ve picked him.”

Graham went on to say that Kavanaugh is “equally qualified if not more” qualified than Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan, both of whom were approved for the high court during the Obama administration.

He also said on “The Story” that the hearings will reflect poorly on Dems, adding: “If this is their approach to how to govern, they're going to have a hard time in 2020.”

Graham seemed to be confident that Kavanaugh would be approved.

“Kavanaugh’s going to be on the Supreme Court. Well done, Mr. President.”

Graham also spoke about the recent loss of his close friend Sen. John McCain -- and the man picked to serve out the remainder of his term.

“They’ve taken John’s wingman, John Kyl, who's steady as a rock, solid conservative who tries to solve hard problems and let him finish out his good friend’s term and it makes a lot of sense to me and come January we’ll get somebody that will be able to run in 2020.”

He also added that Kyl, a former Arizona senator, is “a vote for Kavanaugh.”

MaCallum briefly asked Graham about the New York Times report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was willing to accept some written answers from Trump about Russian collusion accusations.

He said it seemed unlikely Mueller's team would produce a report before midterm elections.

“If their still negotiating, talking to the president, most likely you won’t get a report until after the election.”

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings started Tuesday and are set to continue through the week.

