Jon Kyl filling John McCain's Senate seat draws reactions from lawmakers

Political figures were quick to react to the news that former Republican senator Jon Kyl will be filling the Senate seat of late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

McCain's widow, Cindy, was one of the first people to confirm the news on Tuesday.

"Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John's," she tweeted on Tuesday. "It's a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona."

Minutes later, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey congratulated Kyl on the appointment via Twitter.

"I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years," he said. "Every single day that Jon Kyl represents #Arizona in the U.S. Senate is a day our state is well-served. #KylforAZ #KavanaughConfirmation."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., also reacted to the development.

"Governor Ducey has selected Senator Jon Kyl as Senator McCain’s replacement. What an excellent choice!" he said. "There is no one more qualified and Arizona is well served. Kudos to Senator Kyl for his willingness to serve once again."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called Kyl's appointment a "great choice."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, applauded Kyl's willingness to return to office.

"I look forward to welcoming Jon Kyl back to the Senate," he said. "He is a good friend, and I know he’ll serve the state of Arizona admirably once again."