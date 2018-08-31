Susan Rice mocks UK Prime Minister Theresa May for awkward dance moves: 'Somebody help her, please'

Obama-era diplomat Susan Rice on Thursday took a rather undiplomatic swing at British Prime Minister Theresa May’s clunky dance moves in Africa, saying her groove “takes the cake.”



“Somebody help her, please,” the former National Security Adviser and U.N. ambassador tweeted late Thursday.



May’s antics on a trip to Africa began in Cape Town this week where she met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and was greeted by a group of dancing students.



May was filmed woodenly dancing with some children, which quickly led to mockery by press and the Twitterati alike.

THERESA MAY BUSTS OUT DANCE MOVES DURING VISIT TO SOUTH AFRICA



But the normally reserved May, who is regularly teased for her stiffness, is apparently turning down for nothing, and got into her groove again in Nairobi -- where she was filmed dancing with Kenyan scouts.



It was this video which caught Rice’s eye and ire. Rice said she had seen leaders “get moved by the spirit, but this takes the cake.”



Rice may have been referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was filmed busting some awkward moves in South Africa in 2012.

Former President George W. Bush also raised eyebrows when he busted a move at the White House in 2007 with the KanKouran West African Dance Company.

May's trip comes at a turbulent time in her political career, and she is facing the prospect of a leadership challenge from former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson amid anger from the right of her Conservative Party over her handling over Brexit.

Therefore, May will be somewhat relieved that it seems to be rhythm, rather than Johnson, that is gonna get her.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.