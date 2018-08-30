Minnesota state House candidate uses racial slur in campaign ad

A Minnesota state House candidate used a racial slur in a recent campaign video – and he’s not shying away from the decision to do so.

“I want to be your state representative. I want to be your public servant. And I want to be your n-----,” Kyle Greene, an independent, said in his first campaign commercial, which has been posted to his Facebook page.

Greene, whose platform is focused on judicial reform, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dean Urdahl in congressional district 18A. His ad stressed “judicial reform" in red letters at the bottom of the screen, though didn't discuss his plan during the 30-second clip.

Greene told The Star Tribune he used the slur in order to have voters focus on “the real issues at hand.”

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters. The word … is part of the American history, regardless of the race,” he said. “It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”

On his campaign website, Greene argues “the judiciary has allowed perjury, double jeopardy, prosecutorial misconduct, bribery, etc., to go unpunished when used against citizens who are not part of the ‘good ol’ boys’ network” in his district. If elected, Greene said he will hold government and other public officials accountable.

Greene is an organic farmer in Grove City, Minnesota, and has served in the Army National Guard, according to his campaign website.

He has not received any major endorsements in the state race thus far, according to The Star Tribune.

Grove City is located about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Urdahl was first elected to the seat in 2002.