Hispanics with US birth certificates say they are wrongly being denied passports, in fraud crackdown

The Trump administration reportedly is denying passports to an increasing number of Hispanics who have U.S. citizenship and birth certificates showing they were born in the U.S., amid a controversial fraud crackdown.

According to a story in the Washington Post, the passport denials come as the Trump administration is taking steps to challenge people they believe may have fraudulent birth certificates. But some of those affected say they're being wrongly targeted.

The Post cited several examples, including a 40-year-old named Juan who reportedly says he was born in the United States, was delivered by a midwife in southern Texas and served in the Army, the Border Patrol and the state prison system.

“I served my country. I fought for my country,” the man said.

Juan told the newspaper he attempted to renew his U.S. passport this year but the State Department sent him a letter doubting his birth certificate is real.

The Post said Juan is one of “hundreds, and possibly thousands” of Hispanics along the border who have been accused by the Trump administration of having fraudulent birth certificates since they were babies.

Fox News has requested comment from the State Department.

The State Department told the Washington Post they sometimes ask people suspected of having fraudulent papers to provide additional proof of birth. Those flagged are applicants who have birth certificates filed by a “midwife or other birth attendant suspected of having engaged in fraudulent activities” or those with both a U.S. and foreign birth certificate.

“Individuals who are unable to demonstrate that they were born in the United States are denied issuance of a passport,” the State Department said.

According the Post, both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations denied passports to people delivered by midwives in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley. The government has long believed fraudulent U.S. birth certificates have been given to babies along the border who were actually born in Mexico.

The newspaper reported the government, though, settled a case with the American Civil Liberties Union in 2009, which seemed to stop the passport denials. But under Trump, the passport denials have appeared to resume.

The newspaper also spotlighted the case of a 35-year-old Texas man who said he was born in the United States but detained after attempting to re-enter the U.S. after a trip to Mexico in 2017.

Agents, the man said, asked him if he was born in Mexico. When he refused to say so, he was sent a detention center and entered into deportation proceedings. He was eventually released but the man said his passport was revoked.