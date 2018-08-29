Clinton's emails were hacked by China, Trump says in tweet; appears to call for investigation

Hillary Clinton’s emails, including “many” that were classified, were hacked by China, President Trump tweeted early Wednesday before calling on the FBI and Department of Justice to make the “next move.”

Trump did not go into specific details about the apparent hacking, but the tweet came on the heels of a Daily Caller report that said a Chinese-owned company in Washington, D.C., hacked into Clinton's private server during her time as secretary of state, 2009 to 2013.

The Caller's report cited “two sources briefed on the matter."

The FBI and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News early Wednesday for comment.

It was not immediately clear if the president took to Twitter after learning about new intelligence, or was using the information from the earlier report.

Trump tweeted earlier about the report, writing, "Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!"

Trump has been a vocal critic of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation. He recently tweeted that “at some point” he “may have to get involved.”