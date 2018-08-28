Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh supported by most GOP governors in letter: A look at who didn't sign it

Most Republican governors support Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has met privately with many senators on Capitol Hill, but he has not yet gone through a confirmation hearing. Ahead of the Senate’s decision on the federal appeals judge, 31 governors signed a letter in support of Kavanaugh, 53.

The governors said his “impeccable credentials demonstrate he is worthy of this nomination.”

However, four Republican governors did not sign the letter. The four are from blue states and all are facing re-election this year.

Read on for a look at who did not sign the letter.

Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Baker has stressed he believes a Supreme Court nominee should rule in favor of pro-choice issues.

“I’m a big believer in a woman’s right to choose, and I think that needs to be a fundamental part of the vetting process,” Baker said earlier this month. “I hope that is a fundamental part of the vetting process as they move forward here.”

Lary Hogan, Maryland

Ben Jealous, the Democratic nominee for governor, has publicly called on Hogan to condemn Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

Bruce Rauner, Illinois

Although he didn’t sign the letter, Rauner did say he supported Kavanaugh earlier this month.

“I believe he is highly experienced, well-qualified for the position, and I hope that his nomination is voted on and approved expeditiously,” Rauner said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Phil Scott, Vermont

Scott was also one of the four Republican governors who did not sign a letter of support for Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.