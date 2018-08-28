Expand / Collapse search
Confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh

Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh supported by most GOP governors in letter: A look at who didn't sign it

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By | Fox News
Senate Democrats outline a strategy to oppose the Supreme Court nominee while Majority Leader McConnell pushes for a quick confirmation. Video

Senate Democrats outline a strategy to oppose the Supreme Court nominee while Majority Leader McConnell pushes for a quick confirmation.

Most Republican governors support Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has met privately with many senators on Capitol Hill, but he has not yet gone through a confirmation hearing. Ahead of the Senate’s decision on the federal appeals judge, 31 governors signed a letter in support of Kavanaugh, 53.

The governors said his “impeccable credentials demonstrate he is worthy of this nomination.”

However, four Republican governors did not sign the letter. The four are from blue states and all are facing re-election this year.

Read on for a look at who did not sign the letter.

Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Charlie Baker current governor of Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass., has said abortion rights are important to him when it comes to a Supreme Court nominee.  (Executive Office of the Governor)

Baker has stressed he believes a Supreme Court nominee should rule in favor of pro-choice issues.

“I’m a big believer in a woman’s right to choose, and I think that needs to be a fundamental part of the vetting process,” Baker said earlier this month. “I hope that is a fundamental part of the vetting process as they move forward here.”

Lary Hogan, Maryland

Charlie Baker current governor of Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan's gubernatorial opponent has called on him to oppose Brett Kavanaugh.  (Executive Office of the Governor)

Ben Jealous, the Democratic nominee for governor, has publicly called on Hogan to condemn Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

Bruce Rauner, Illinois

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court, in Washington. A company Rauner invests in doesnât provide services at facilities where immigrant children were separated, despite a campaign attack adâs claim. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, R, has said in the past that he supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Although he didn’t sign the letter, Rauner did say he supported Kavanaugh earlier this month.

“I believe he is highly experienced, well-qualified for the position, and I hope that his nomination is voted on and approved expeditiously,” Rauner said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Phil Scott, Vermont

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks before signing a gun restrictions bill on the steps of the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The moderate Republican governor has been a critic of President Donald Trump's policies on everything from immigration to tariffs, sentiments echoed by many in the Vermont Republican Party. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was one of four Republicans who did not sign a letter of support for Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.  (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.