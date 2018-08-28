Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott projected to win primaries in Florida

President Trump’s favored candidate, Rep. Ron DeSantis, will defeat state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary after a contentious and expensive intraparty fight, the Fox News Decision Desk projects.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, the president repeatedly implored voters to support the conservative lawmaker. DeSantis enthusiastically embraced Trump’s endorsement.

"Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida," Trump tweeted Tuesday night. "Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!"

DeSantis will face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Although it is too early to project a winner in that contest, former Rep. Gwen Graham, daughter of former Florida governor and Sen. Bob Graham, has a lead over half a dozen competitors.

Also on Tuesday, Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott easily won the GOP nomination for the Senate, according to a Fox News projection. He faced a challenge from perennial candidate Roque De La Fuente.

"Congratulations to Governor Rick Scott of Florida on his conclusive Republican Primary Win," Trump, who encouraged Scott to run, tweeted. "He will be a great Senator!"

Scott, who is term limited as governor, will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in what will be one of the most closely watched Senate races in November. Nelson was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

But all eyes on Tuesday had been on the contentious Republican gubernatorial primary between DeSantis and Putnam.

During a Fox News-sponsored debate in June, DeSantis played up Trump’s backing of his campaign, expressing doubt that Putnam adequately supported Trump. “I am proud to have the endorsement of President Trump in this race,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, 39, is an Iraq War veteran and decorated military lawyer who has served in the U.S. House since 2013. He is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School.

Putnam, 44, also played up his support for Trump, but emphasized, “I am focused on Florida.”

There's a crowded Democratic primary for governor, including Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene, Orlando businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Graham, a former congresswoman, has been consistently polling ahead seven points or more over her opponents.

Levine has spent millions of his own money and showed up Monday at the scene of the Jacksonville mass shooting to tout gun control.

Gillum, Tallahassee’s progressive mayor, hopes to be the first black governor of Florida and has the endorsement of the liberal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

As for the Senate race, Republicans are hoping Scott could flip the seat in a battle with Nelson, one of the Democratic Party’s most vulnerable incumbents.

Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in Florida in the 2016 presidential race by less than 2 percentage points.

Elections are also taking place Tuesday in Arizona, where three Republicans are facing off to replace outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake.

Officials in Arizona said Tuesday that problems with voting machines in several polling places temporarily prevented people from being able to cast ballots in the state's primary elections.

But a spokesman for Maricopa County, where the voting problems were reported, told Fox News on Tuesday afternoon that "all polling locations dealing with technical issues this morning have been fixed."

In the Senate race, two-term Rep. Martha McSally has emerged as the frontrunner in the GOP primary against former state Sen. Kelli Ward and Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The winner of this contest will likely face Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in November.

In the state’s governor’s race, President Trump has endorsed the re-election effort of Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, who is facing a challenge Tuesday from former Secretary of State Ken Bennett.

Oklahoma on Tuesday is also holding primary runoff elections, with focus on the Republican race between former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt.

Fox News’ Phil Keating, Peter Doocy, Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.