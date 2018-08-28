Incumbents Curbelo, Murphy win big in Florida congressional primaries

Republican Carlos Curbelo and Democrat Stephanie Murphy were projected to coast to victory in two of Florida's U.S. House primaries Tuesday night as closely watched matchups in November's battle for the House of Representatives began coming into focus.

National Democrats have eyed Curbelo's 26th congressional district as a potential pickup target, in large part because it voted heavily for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But with 85 percent of precincts reporting, approximately 2,500 more people had turned out to vote in the GOP primary than in the Democratic primary.

Curbelo had garnered 84 percent of the vote against primary opponent Souraya Faas, who described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad as "heroes" and claimed chemical attacks in Syria's civil war were "staged by [humanitarian group] the White Helmets."

In November, Curbelo will face Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former associate dean at the Florida International University Medical School and Democratic candidate for state Senate. She defeated Navy veteran Demetries Grimes in the Democratic primary.

Murphy, who unseated GOP incumbent John Mica in 2016, easily defeated a primary challenge in the 7th District from Chardo Richardson, who was backed by New York democratic socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In the 18th District, Republican Brian Mast garnered 78 percent of the vote, more than enough to see off two Republican challengers -- Mark Freeman and Dave Cummings, who each received approximately 11 percent of the vote.

In April, Freeman told the Sun-Sentinel newspaper that he was motivated to challenge Mast after the congressman backed tighter gun laws, including an assault weapons ban, in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He vowed to "defend the Second Amendment" and be an "unwavering partner" to President Trump. For his part, Cummings called Mast's support for an assault weapons ban "just lousy policy."

Another Republican who defeated two challengers was Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump's most staunch defenders. Gaetz received 62 percent of the vote, compared to 33 percent for his main challenger, former Marine and small business owner Cris Dosev.

Other incumbents who won contested primaries include Republican Ted Yoho (3rd District), Democrats Darren Soto (9th District), Val Demings (10th District), Alcee Hastings (20th) and Frederica Wilson (24th District). All five are expected to hold on to their seats in November; Hastings and Wilson don't even have a Republican opponent.

In the 13th District, disaster management consultant George Buck defeated Brad Sostak for the right to face former governor and Republican-turned-Independent-turned Democrat Charlie Crist, who did not have a primary opponent. The 13th District narrowly went for Clinton in 2016, and is likely the best chance Republicans have to flip a seat in the Sunshine State.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.