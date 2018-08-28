California lawmakers approve tougher restrictions on firearms possession, report says
Lawmakers in California on Monday sent three bills to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk that call for stricter restrictions on firearms in a state that has one of the toughest gun laws in the country.
The bill was sent to Brown’s desk one day after a gunman opened fire at a gaming event in Florida, killing two before turning the gun on himself.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the bills call for a lifetime ban for those convicted of domestic violence along with those ordered by a court to a psychiatric hold twice in one year.
State lawmakers have also called for Californians interested in obtaining a concealed weapon permit to undergo eight hours of instruction and pass a live-fire test before being granted the permit, the report said.
Most Republicans opposed the concealed-carry measure, warning that there is no limit on the amount of training a county can demand for the permit under the proposed law.
The state is known to have tight gun laws. Those convicted of domestic violence in the state currently face a 10-year probation, the report said. The state also currently enforces a five-year ban for those ordered by a court into a psychiatric holds, the report said.
“If you want to have a loaded gun in public, you need to show that you know what you are doing,” Todd Gloria, a Democratic assemblyman, told The Times.