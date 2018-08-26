Lewandowski: I warned Trump about Cohen

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Sunday slammed Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, after he pleaded guilty last week to federal charges and implicating the president in a crime.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Lewandowski sought to distance Trump from his former attorney and denied that Cohen played any significant role in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"Michael was very good at certain things and one of the things he was very good at, and we have now seen it, is intimidating people," Lewandowski responded.

"I didn't like to work with Michael, I didn't like to interact with Michael, and that's why he had no role in the campaign, even when he wanted one," he added. "I was very clear when I was in charge of the campaign, Michael was not somebody who we wanted at the campaign. He would go out and make statements that we had to walk back afterwards because he would say things which were factually untrue. I warned everybody at the organization that Michael was going to become a problem."

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud.

Cohen, who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, commented in court Tuesday that Trump had directed him to arrange payments of $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels and $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy their silence about alleged affairs before the election.

While Trump denies the affairs, his account of his knowledge of the payments has shifted. In April, Trump denied he knew anything about the Daniels payment. He told Fox News in an interview aired Thursday that he knew about payments "later on."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.