Michael Cohen prosecutors granted immunity to publisher David Pecker

Federal prosecutors in New York granted immunity to publisher David Pecker in exchange for information in the investigation into hush-money payments by Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Sources confirmed to Fox News that prosecutors struck the immunity deal with Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer.

His company allegedly was involved in the hush-money deals, involving payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to shut down allegations of affairs with President Trump.

Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance violations connected to those payments.

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong. In a “Fox & Friends” interview with Ainsely Earhardt that aired Thursday morning, he blasted Cohen for “flipping” and claimed it “almost ought to be illegal.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Pecker, who like Cohen was close with Trump, provided information on Cohen and the president in the criminal probe.

Prosecutors reportedly indicated he won’t be criminally charged.

Vanity Fair first reported the immunity deal.