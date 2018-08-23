Giuliani denies Trump sought advice from lawyers about possible Manafort pardon

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News on Thursday that Trump did not consult him or fellow attorney Jay Sekulow about the idea of pardoning his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Giuliani told Fox News that Trump brought up the subject of pardons to Sekulow and himself several weeks ago, but never mentioned Manafort's name. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump did seek his lawyers' advice about a possible Manafort pardon.

Giuliani did tell Fox News that during the conversation about pardons, Trump mentioned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn, who resigned his position in February 2017, pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.

Manafort was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday of eight counts of bank and tax fraud. The judge in the case declared a mistrial on 10 counts on which the jury deadlocked.

The former New York City mayor said he and Sekulow advised Trump that for political and public relations purposes, it would not be a good idea to consider pardoning anyone until the court cases related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation are over.

Giuliani also said Trump was very upset with how Manafort was being treated while in custody.

The conversation took place after Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson over a first-time nonviolent drug offense and charges related to money laundering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.