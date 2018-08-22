Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas

Pence helps congressman's wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
close
Raw video: Belinda Culberson, wife of Texas Congressman John Culberson, is helped to her feet by VP Pence after tripping. Video

Pence helps a woman who tripped getting off Air Force Two

Raw video: Belinda Culberson, wife of Texas Congressman John Culberson, is helped to her feet by VP Pence after tripping.

During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a congressman’s wife, who had tripped while exiting the staircase of Air Force Two.

Pence, walking alongside Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, was walking away from the vice presidential plane when Culberson’s wife, Belinda, tripped on the ground, according to CBS News’ Mark Knoller.

Pence quickly rushed to Culberson’s side, once he realized she had fallen, and the two, along with her husband, appeared to briefly chat before the three moved forward.

The vice president visited Texas to tour the area nearly one year after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread damage in the state.

Pence, according to the Houston Chronicle, also traveled to Houston with Culberson to attend a fundraiser for the congressman, who’s running for reelection this year.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.