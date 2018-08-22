Pence helps congressman's wife after she falls getting off Air Force Two

During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a congressman’s wife, who had tripped while exiting the staircase of Air Force Two.

Pence, walking alongside Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, was walking away from the vice presidential plane when Culberson’s wife, Belinda, tripped on the ground, according to CBS News’ Mark Knoller.

Pence quickly rushed to Culberson’s side, once he realized she had fallen, and the two, along with her husband, appeared to briefly chat before the three moved forward.

The vice president visited Texas to tour the area nearly one year after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread damage in the state.

Pence, according to the Houston Chronicle, also traveled to Houston with Culberson to attend a fundraiser for the congressman, who’s running for reelection this year.