Michael Cohen subpoenaed in NY as part of Trump Foundation probe, report says

New York state investigators have issued a subpoena to President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, as part of their investigation of the Trump Foundation, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance told the AP that a subpoena had been issued to Cohen. Investigators are looking into whether Trump or his eponymous charity broke state law or lied about their tax liability.

The subpoena was issued one day after Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws and claimed he did so at the behest of then-candidate Trump.

Anyone charged with a state crime could not be pardoned by the president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.