Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

STATE AND LOCAL

Michael Cohen subpoenaed in NY as part of Trump Foundation probe, report says

Samuel Chamberlain
By | Fox News
close
President Trump's long time personal lawyer pleads guilty and admits to arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal 'at the direction' of then-candidate Trump. What does this mean for Trump? Video

Michael Cohen's guilty plea: What does it mean for Trump?

President Trump's long time personal lawyer pleads guilty and admits to arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal 'at the direction' of then-candidate Trump. What does this mean for Trump?

New York state investigators have issued a subpoena to President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, as part of their investigation of the Trump Foundation, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance told the AP that a subpoena had been issued to Cohen. Investigators are looking into whether Trump or his eponymous charity broke state law or lied about their tax liability. 

The subpoena was issued one day after Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws and claimed he did so at the behest of then-candidate Trump. 

Anyone charged with a state crime could not be pardoned by the president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.