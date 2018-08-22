Aug. 21 primary results: Alaska, Wyoming

Alaska and Wyoming held the only state primaries Tuesday night as Democrats hoped to regain ground ahead of the November midterm elections.

Alaska

Gubernatorial primary results:

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy secured the GOP nomination for governor, earning 61.9 percent of the vote compared to Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell’s 31.9 percent in Tuesday’s primary.

Current Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent running for re-election but skipped Tuesday’s primaries.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich remained the unopposed democratic candidate.

Walker, Dunleavy, and Begich will face off in November in a three-way race.

GOP Primary – Mike Dunleavy Votes: 38,840 Vote Percentage: 61.9%

Dem Primary – Mark Begich UNCONTESTED

U.S. House of Representatives:

U.S. Rep. Don Young, who has held Alaska's lone U.S. House seat for 45 years, won the GOP nomination with more than 70 percent of the votes, easily beating John Nelson, who earned less than 16.

In the Democratic U.S. House primary, independent candidate Alyse Galvin secured the nomination with 54.5 percent of the votes, thanks to a change in rules allowing independents to run in Democratic primaries if they want the party’s backing.

GOP Primary – Don Young Votes: 43,810 Vote Percentage: 70.9%

Dem Primary – Alyse Galvin Votes: 19,310 Vote Percentage: 54.5%

Wyoming

Gubernatorial primary results:

Secretary of State Mark Gordon won GOP gubernatorial nomination in deep-red Wyoming with 32.9 percent of the votes, ahead of challenger Foster Friess, a GOP mega-donor, who scored only 26 percent.

Incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Mead is unable to run for re-election because of term limits.

Former Wyoming state Rep. Mary Throne won the Democratic primary to replace Mead with 72.1 percent of the votes. Throne beat three little-known candidates to secure the Democratic nomination. Throne would be the state’s first democratic governor since 2011.

GOP PRIMARY – Mark Gordon Votes: 37,749 Vote Percentage: 32.9%

Dem Primary – Mary Throne Votes: 12,566 Vote Percentage: 72.1%

US Senate primary results:

Incumbent Sen. John Barrasso beat five opponents in Wyoming’s Republican primary, including investor and Stanford University lecturer Dave Dodson of Jackson hole, with 65.1 percent of the votes.

Barrasso will face Democratic candidate Gary Trauner, a Wilson businessman, in the general election who remained uncontested.

GOP Primary – John Barrasso Votes: 72,627 Vote Percentage: 65.1%

Dem Primary – Gary Trauner UNCONTESTED

U.S. House of Representatives:

Incumbent Liz Cheney, won the GOP nomination for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House with 68 percent of the votes, beating two other Republicans, Blake Stanley of Cheyenne and Rod Miller of Buford. Cheney now seeks a second term against Democratic challenger Greg Hunter for the nomination, who won 61.3 percent of the votes.

GOP Primary – Liz Cheney Votes: 73,118 Vote Percentage: 68.0%

Dem Primary – Greg Hunter Votes: 10,051 Vote Percentage: 61.3%

The Associated Press contributed to this report.