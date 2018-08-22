Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

State and Local Primaries

Aug. 21 primary results: Alaska, Wyoming

By | Fox News
close
Former Alaska lieutenant governor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mead Treadwell discusses his candidacy ahead of Alaska's primary election. Video

Republicans hoping for big win in Alaska's race for governor

Former Alaska lieutenant governor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mead Treadwell discusses his candidacy ahead of Alaska's primary election.

Alaska and Wyoming held the only state primaries Tuesday night as Democrats hoped to regain ground ahead of the November midterm elections.

Alaska

Gubernatorial primary results:

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy secured the GOP nomination for governor, earning 61.9 percent of the vote compared to Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell’s 31.9 percent in Tuesday’s primary.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleay reaches out by phone Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy, a former state senator, is one of seven Republicans vying in the Alaska Primary. The winner advances to the general election and is expected to face incumbent Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)

In this Aug. 21, 2018 photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleay reaches out by phone.  (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)

Current Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent running for re-election but skipped Tuesday’s primaries.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich remained the unopposed democratic candidate.

Walker, Dunleavy, and Begich will face off in November in a three-way race.

GOP Primary – Mike Dunleavy       Votes: 38,840        Vote Percentage: 61.9%

Dem Primary – Mark Begich           UNCONTESTED

U.S. House of Representatives:

U.S. Rep. Don Young, who has held Alaska's lone U.S. House seat for 45 years, won the GOP nomination with more than 70 percent of the votes, easily beating John Nelson, who earned less than 16.  

In the Democratic U.S. House primary, independent candidate Alyse Galvin secured the nomination with 54.5 percent of the votes, thanks to a change in rules allowing independents to run in Democratic primaries if they want the party’s backing.

GOP Primary – Don Young       Votes: 43,810    Vote Percentage: 70.9%

Dem Primary – Alyse Galvin     Votes: 19,310    Vote Percentage: 54.5%

Wyoming

Gubernatorial primary results:

Secretary of State Mark Gordon won GOP gubernatorial nomination in deep-red Wyoming with 32.9 percent of the votes, ahead of challenger Foster Friess, a GOP mega-donor, who scored only 26 percent.

Gubernatorial candidate and Wyoming Secretary of State Mark Gordon celebrates with supporters as poll numbers are finalized during Gordon's election night party at Bozeman Trail Steakhouse in Buffalo, Wyo., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Gordon won a fiercely contested GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Matt Mead. (Josh Galemore/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

In this Aug. 21, 2018 photo, gubernatorial candidate and Wyoming Secretary of State Mark Gordon celebrates with supporters as poll numbers are finalized during Gordon's election night party at Bozeman Trail Steakhouse in Buffalo, Wyo.  (Josh Galemore/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

Incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Mead is unable to run for re-election because of term limits.

Former Wyoming state Rep. Mary Throne won the Democratic primary to replace Mead with 72.1 percent of the votes. Throne beat three little-known candidates to secure the Democratic nomination. Throne would be the state’s first democratic governor since 2011.

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, Rep. Mary Throne, D-Cheyenne, right, talks to Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, during the afternoon session of the Wyoming Legislature at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo. The winner in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, will likely meet Throne, of Cheyenne, in November. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic primary. (Miranda Grubbs/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)

In this Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, Rep. Mary Throne, D-Cheyenne, right, talks to Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, during the afternoon session of the Wyoming Legislature at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo.  (Miranda Grubbs/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)

GOP PRIMARY – Mark Gordon        Votes: 37,749         Vote Percentage: 32.9%

Dem Primary – Mary Throne           Votes: 12,566          Vote Percentage: 72.1%

US Senate primary results:

Incumbent Sen. John Barrasso beat five opponents in Wyoming’s Republican primary, including investor and Stanford University lecturer Dave Dodson of Jackson hole, with 65.1 percent of the votes.  

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Barrasso fended off a well-funded challenger in Wyoming's Republican primary and will face Wilson businessman Gary Trauner in the general election. Trauner ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Barrasso will face Democratic candidate Gary Trauner, a Wilson businessman, in the general election who remained uncontested.

GOP Primary – John Barrasso        Votes: 72,627        Vote Percentage: 65.1%

Dem Primary – Gary Trauner         UNCONTESTED

U.S. House of Representatives:

Incumbent Liz Cheney, won the GOP nomination for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House with 68 percent of the votes, beating two other Republicans, Blake Stanley of Cheyenne and Rod Miller of Buford. Cheney now seeks a second term against Democratic challenger Greg Hunter for the nomination, who won 61.3 percent of the votes.

GOP Primary – Liz Cheney         Votes: 73,118         Vote Percentage: 68.0%

Dem Primary – Greg Hunter      Votes: 10,051           Vote Percentage: 61.3%

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.