What happened to coal

The story of coal in America over the past century could be neatly summed up as: More mining, fewer miners.

Consider that U.S. coal production hit its all-time high in 2001 when American mines produced 1.1 million tons of coal.

But U.S. coal employment, at least for the era of reliable statistics, peaked in 1985 with more than 178,000 miners.

There are lots of good arguments to be made for and against coal as a fuel choice, but in the end, none of them really have much to do with employment. New mining techniques and technology have already wiped out the majority of coal jobs over the past 30 years.

That’s how in 2016, when coal employment hit its lowest level so far, 48,800 miners were able to produce more coal than in earlier years when almost four times as many miners were at work.

The industry trend toward higher production and profits with lower employment started to run into serious trouble in the 1990s with the imposition of new environmental regulations against smokestack pollution that made coal more expensive to burn.

But given America’s fundamental aversion to ultra-cheap nuclear power and the historical instability of oil and natural gas prices, there wasn’t much for electric companies to do but pay more to use coal.

What changed that more than anything else was another technological revolution: Radical advancements in finding and extracting natural gas. Hydraulic fracturing, or as we mostly know it, “fracking” has been a new industrial revolution in America. There are huge deposits of clean-burning natural gas under much of the United States, but for most of history they were not extractable. Now, there is drilling and tapping of subterranean petroleum lakes in ways they never could have dreamed before.

The discovery of these massive new proven reserves has permanently changed the national economy and the way we get our electricity. Gas was always cleaner than coal, it was just too unpredictably priced to be a mainstay for electric utilities. No longer.

A decade ago, coal made up 49 percent of the nation’s electricity supply and natural gas was just 20 percent. This year, coal and natural gas each account for a third of our electricity. As that trend continues, coal will go on to join the ranks of nuclear, wind and hydroelectric power as minor contributors.

The Obama administration sought to accelerate a demise it could otherwise claim little credit for bringing about. Once it failed to pass legislation restricting greenhouse gasses, the administration turned to regulatory means.

The Environmental Protection Agency used existing rules aimed at smog and other air quality concerns and tightened them down to the point that coal would be essentially an impossibility. The law would not allow them to regulate global warming emissions, but they found a way to bury coal anyway.

Once a driver of employment nationally and a leading indicator of national economic trends, coal is a shadow of a shadow or a sliver of itself. We live in a country where there are 30 times fewer coal miners than there are, say, mechanical engineers.

But yet, no one ever holds a political rally to exult the hard, honest work of more than a million American mechanical engineers. And politicians don’t cut ads where they put on the face masks worn by more than a half million dental assistants and dental hygienists like they would a miner’s helmet.

That’s because the dangerous, important and macho work of digging coal out of the earth holds a special place in our national imagination. Like steelmaking and auto manufacturing, coal mining is a symbol of America’s rise to dominance and of Americans’ character.

President Trump heads to West Virginia today to celebrate the next big step in his administration’s effort to roll back the Obama-era environmental rules. He will no doubt be given a hero’s welcome in a state where he may be loved better than any other.

But don’t forget that it was mechanization and technology that ended coal’s reign as a king of American industry far more than anything Barack Obama ever did. And those market forces will likely remain in place long after Trump is gone.



“By multiplying the means of gratification, by promoting the introduction and circulation of the precious metals, those darling objects of human avarice and enterprise, it serves to vivify and invigorate the channels of industry, and to make them flow with greater activity and copiousness.” – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 12



Trump job performance

Average approval: 42.2 percent

Average disapproval: 52 percent

Net Score: -9.8 points

Change from one week ago: up 1.4 points

[Average includes: Gallup: 42% approve - 52% disapprove; Monmouth University: 43% approve - 51% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 41% approve - 54% disapprove; CNN: 44% approve - 53% disapprove; IBD: 41% approve - 50% disapprove.]

Control of House

Republican average: 41.4 percent

Democratic average: 48.2 percent

Advantage: Democrats plus 6.8 points

Change from one week ago: Democratic advantage up 0.2 points

[Average includes: CNN: 52% Dems - 41% GOP; Quinnipiac University: 51% Dems - 42% GOP; Pew Research Center: 46% Dems - 39% GOP; IBD: 45% Dems - 45% GOP; NPR/PBS/Marist: 47% Dems - 40% GOP.]

COHEN TO STRIKE PLEA DEAL WITH FEDERAL PROSECUTORS

Fox News: “Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is striking a deal with federal prosecutors, Fox News has learned. Sources say the talks have moved swiftly. The terms of the deal are not yet clear, but Cohen is scheduled to appear at a New York federal court hearing at 4 p.m. ET. The confirmation comes after it emerged earlier Tuesday that Cohen's legal team was in talks for a possible plea deal in the financial fraud investigation against him. The Associated Press reported that Cohen could plead guilty as soon as Tuesday afternoon if a deal is struck requiring cooperation with the government.”

MANAFORT JURY NOTE SIGNALS PROBLEMS REACHING CONSENSUS

Fox News: “The jury weighing multiple fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort passed a note to the judge on Tuesday signaling difficulty reaching consensus on at least one count, as deliberations stretched into their fourth day. The note passed to Judge T.S. Ellis III asked: ‘If we cannot come to consensus on a single count...what does that mean for the final verdict?’ Ellis responded that this would not be ‘exceptional’ and said the jury could reach a ‘partial verdict.’ The 12-member jury is considering 18 charges relating to tax and bank fraud against Manafort. Defense attorney Kevin Downing asked Ellis if he would tell the jury they have a third option – ‘hung jury’ -- on each of these counts. The prosecution objected to that plan and Ellis agreed. The jury also asked about how to fill out the sheet with their verdict. Defense attorneys generally see long deliberations as an indication that jurors disagree about their clients' guilt or have substantive concerns about complicated legal aspects of the case, which could lead to a hung jury, or that they have avoided rushing to judgment. But experts have cautioned that the case against Manafort is complex, and that jurors could simply be taking their time.”



WILL COLD HARD CASH BE ENOUGH FOR FRIESS?

Politico: “Millionaire megadonor Foster Friess has spent more money, racked up more national endorsements and blanketed the airwaves more aggressively than any other Republican in [today’s] Wyoming governor’s primary. It might not be enough to win. Friess may be a household name in conservative fundraising circles, but he started his surprise bid for governor largely unknown in Wyoming compared to the other leading candidates: state Treasurer Mark Gordon and businessman Sam Galeotos. Friess’ carpet-bomb ad campaign has helped, with the latest polling showing Friess deadlocked with Gordon and Galeotos lurking just behind. …Friess’ start-from-scratch career in state politics, after focusing on national issues as a donor, may be too big an obstacle to overcome. ‘He's got plenty of jack and he's using every cent of it. Every cent of it,’ said former Republican Sen. Alan Simpson, who is supporting Gordon. ‘We'll see whether you can really buy a governor's race.’”

Trump endorses Friess in Wyoming - Fox News: “President Trump endorsed Republican Foster Friess, a wealthy conservative businessman, in Wyoming’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. ‘He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!’ Trump said in a tweet. Friess, 78, previously told Fox News Wyoming needs a political “outsider” – particularly a businessman – as its governor. … Friess has also been endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s oldest son.”

Barrassso looks to fend off deep-pocketed challenger - FiveThirtyEight: “Flying under the radar is the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is facing the first significant challenge of his career. Businessman Dave Dodson has invested $1 million of his own money in his campaign; Barrasso has reacted to the challenge by launching ads touting records that show Dodson is a former Democratic donor. Trump endorsed Barrasso in a July 31 tweet, which should give the incumbent a significant boost but could also be a sign that he’s facing a real race. No matter what, the GOP will be heavily favored to hold both seats in a state that’s 48 points more Republican-leaning than the country at large.”

Alaska GOP looks for path back to governor’s mansion - Anchorage Daily News: “Voters in Alaska [today] will select a Republican to move on to what's expected to be a closely watched governor's race this fall and choose the latest contender to try to unseat the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. … Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell are the highest-profile candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The winner advances to the November general election. Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is skipping Tuesday's primaries, while former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Libertarian William ‘Billy’ Toien also is running. In Alaska's other big race, independent Alyse Galvin and Democrat Dimitri Shein are among the candidates vying for a shot to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young. The 85-year-old Young has served in the House since 1973.”

SWING STATE GOP GOVS. DISTANT FROM PARTY’S NOMINEES

WaPo: “Four term-limited Republican governors in swing states have kept a surprising distance between themselves and the nominees picked by their party to replace them, an unusual dissonance that could have long-lasting effects on their states. In Nevada, Gov. Brian Sandoval, who broke with much of his party to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, has said he will stay neutral in the November election between Republican Adam Laxalt and Democrat Steve Sisolak. In Michigan, Gov. Rick Snyder has declined to endorse Bill Schuette, who defeated Snyder’s lieutenant governor to win the GOP nomination. … Two other Republicans have hinted that their support for the party’s gubernatorial nominees will be limited. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, who, like Sandoval, opposed the repeal of the ACA, said that Republican nominee Stevan Pearce was ‘the best candidate’ in the race but demurred on whether she’d campaign for him. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has defended the state’s Medicaid expansion from some Republican criticism, has endorsed GOP nominee Mike DeWine, but did so only after DeWine clarified that he would not undo the policy.”

Kansas Dems to legally challenge independent gubernatorial candidate - AP: “Kansas Democrats launched a legal challenge Monday in hopes of removing Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman from the November ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor after Orman stoked fears that his bid would imperil Democrats’ chances of winning. Attorney Will Lawrence filed a formal objection to Orman’s candidacy Monday with the Kansas secretary of state’s office. Lawrence is lawyer and chief of staff for Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, but has hired a prominent Topeka lawyer to pursue the challenge. Many Democrats fear that Orman could siphon votes from their nominee, state Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, helping the Republican, conservative Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The objection will be considered by a state board made up of Kobach’s top deputy, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann, all Republicans.”

De Leon challenges Feinstein to debate him at home in California - Politico: “Underfinanced and trailing in the polls, state Sen. Kevin de Leon ratcheted up the pressure Monday on Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, demanding that she ‘come home to California’ and participate in a debate for the first time in nearly two decades. ‘The voters of this great state may know Sen. Feinstein by name, but we don’t know where she stands on many issues,’ said de Leon, repeatedly casting California’s ‘senior senator’ as an elected official who has over the years lost touch with constituents — and with progressive and younger Democrats on issues of concern to them in her solidly blue state. The 51-year-old De Leon challenged Feinstein, 85, to three debates, saying: ‘The seat in the U.S. Senate is not entitled ... Here in California, we hold elections — not coronations.’”

Adelson gives millions to help Senate GOP - WaPo: “Billionaires Sheldon and Miriam Adelson shelled out $25 million in July to the main super PAC supporting Senate Republicans, bringing their support for holding the GOP majority in both chambers of Congress to at least $55 million and securing their status as the biggest donors to super PACs so far this cycle. The $25 million from the casino magnate and his wife, a physician, marked their first donations this cycle to the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that is working to maintain the GOP majority in the Senate this fall, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Monday evening.”

Giffords endorses two NJ Republicans - NYT: “The political action committee co-founded by Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona who was shot and seriously wounded in 2011, has made 144 state and federal endorsements in the 2018 election cycle, backing candidates it believes will push for more gun control. Three of those endorsements went to Republican candidates, two of whom are from New Jersey. On Friday, the group, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, endorsed Representatives Leonard Lance and Chris Smith, a move that surprised Democrats and gave a boost to Mr. Lance, who is locked in a tight battle for his seat despite being from a district that has not elected a Democrat since 1978. (The third Republican endorsed by the group is Representative Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania.) The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated Mr. Lance’s seat as a tossup. Mr. Smith’s seat is the only Republican seat in New Jersey considered safe, according to the Cook Political Report.”

FBI begins investigation into Calif. House campaign computer hacks - AP: “The FBI launched investigations after two Southern California Democratic U.S. House candidates were targeted by computer hackers, though it’s unclear whether politics had anything to do with the attacks. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the FBI looked into hacks involving David Min in the 45th Congressional District and Hans Keirstead in the adjacent 48th District. Both districts are in Orange County and are seen as potential pickups as the Democratic Party seeks to win control of the Congress in November. A person with knowledge of the Min investigation told the AP on Monday that two laptops used by senior staffers for the candidate were found infected with malware in March. It’s not clear what, if any, data was stolen, and there is no evidence the breach influenced the contest.”



Sen. Collins says she had an ‘excellent’ meeting with Kavanaugh Tuesday - The Hill



Senators play hooky, fifteen miss Monday votes - The Hill



Oh snap: Rand Paul making the rounds on U.S. engagement with Russia - Weekly Standard



Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan avoids jail time after attorneys complain about Trump - Fox News



Melania will make solo trip to Africa - WaPo

“By the way, the Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf. If I have to use Paul Manafort, I will.” – Scott Wager, a Republican running to unseat Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf, said jokingly about winning in November.



WHNT: “A man visiting a Portuguese art museum was injured Monday after he fell down an installation consisting of a hole that has been made to look like a black circle painted on the ground. The museum visitor, in his 60s, was treated at the hospital and released, according to Portuguese newspaper Público. The accident happened at the Serralves Museum in Porto where ‘Descent Into Limbo’ by Anish Kapoor is on exhibit. The installation consists of a hole in the ground that descends roughly eight feet. Almost reminiscent of the portable hole gag in Wile E. Coyote cartoons, Kapoor painted the sides black, making the pit appear two-dimensional. The exhibit reportedly had multiple warning signs and at least one employee tasked with keeping visitors safe inside the room. ‘An accident happened,’ Fernando Rodrigues Pereira, Serralves’ press officer, told Artnet News in an email. ‘Now this installation is temporarily closed.’ Pereira told Artnet News that the man is out of the hospital and ‘recovering well.’”

“Ronald Reagan, I was once told, said he liked The Natural except that he didn’t understand why the Dark Lady shoots Roy Hobbs. Reagan, the preternatural optimist, may have had difficulty fathoming tragedy, but no one knows why Hobbs is shot. It is fate, destiny, nemesis. Perhaps the dawning of knowledge, the coming of sin. Or more prosaically, the catastrophe that awaits everyone from a single false move, wrong turn, fatal encounter. Every life has such a moment. What distinguishes us is whether — and how — we ever come back.” – Charles Krauthammer writing in the National Review, August 17, 2007.

Chris Stirewalt is the politics editor for Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.