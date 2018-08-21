Trump EPA overhauls Obama-era regulations for coal-fired power plants

The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency announced a new plan Tuesday to roll back and replace controversial Obama-era regulations on emissions from coal-fired power plants.

While the Obama administration and Democrats saw the Clean Power Plan as a crucial component in international efforts to curb global warming, Republicans have long claimed those regulations went too far and were too costly. From the start of President Trump’s administration, his EPA has been working to overhaul the program.

The newly unveiled Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule, as it’s called, would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

The effort is part of Trump’s overall bid to roll back regulations and help the struggling coal sector in particular. He is likely to highlight the plan at a rally in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday evening.

Without making a specific reference to the EPA proposal, Trump tweeted Tuesday that he’s “done so much for West Virginia” as he teased the rally, adding: “CLEAN COAL!!!!”

The new plan would let states set performance standards for existing coal-fired power plants, providing them with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to draft their plans.

The proposal would let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades, according to a summary reviewed by The Associated Press.

"This is really a plan to prop up coal plants -- or try to," said David Doniger, a climate expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group.

The Trump plan "will make no meaningful reductions" in greenhouse gas emissions "and it probably will make emissions worse," Doniger said.

But the EPA projects that the overhaul of the Clean Power Plan could cut regulatory compliance costs by up to $400 million per year, while also reducing CO2 emissions.

The EPA plans to hold a public hearing and accept public comment on the proposal for another two months.

Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant shift from Obama efforts to fight global warming and shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources such as natural gas, wind and solar power. Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

Obama's plan was designed to cut U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The rule dictated specific emission targets for states based on power-plant emissions and gave officials broad latitude to decide how to achieve reductions.

The Supreme Court put the plan on hold in 2016 following a legal challenge by industry and coal-friendly states, an order that remains in effect.

Even so, the Obama plan has been a factor in a wave of retirements of coal-fired plants, which also are being squeezed by lower costs for natural gas and renewable power and state mandates that promote energy conservation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.