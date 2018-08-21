Rep. Duncan Hunter, wife indicted on corruption charges in California

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and his wife, Margaret, were indicted on charges of illegally converting $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and filing false records, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Among the allegations named in the 48-page indictment included instances between 2009 and 2016 when Hunter and his wife used campaign funds to pay for family vacations to Italy and Hawaii, school tuition, dental work, and even domestic and international travel for almost a dozen relatives, according to a press release from the Southern District of California’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment also alleged that the pair spent “tens of thousands of dollars” on items ranging from movie tickets, fast food, golf outings, groceries and home utilities.

Prosecutors said Hunter and his wife “mischaracterized” the purchases in Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings to hide the illicit spending.

“Family dental bills paid with campaign funds were characterized as a charitable contribution to ‘Smiles for Life,’” the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said as an example.

Charges included conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud and falsifying records.

Hunter, one of Trump’s earliest supporters in the presidential race, allegedly was aware of what he and his wife were doing and continued to spend campaign funds on personal expenses despite multiple warnings from his campaign treasurer about “questionable purchases.”

“According to the indictment, the Hunters knew that many of their desired purchases could be made only by using campaign funds, since they did not otherwise have sufficient personal funds to pay for their purchases,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said that Tuesday’s indictment proves that “no one is above the law.”

The pair is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.