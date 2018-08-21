Nazi labor camp guard caught by ICE, deported to Germany, White House says

A former Nazi SS labor camp guard was deported from his home in Queens, N.Y., the White House announced in a statement early Tuesday morning.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents implemented a 2004 deportation order against Jakiw Palij, who immigrated to the United States in 1949 and became a citizen in 1957 after concealing his Nazi background, the statement read.

Palij admitted to Department of Justice officials in 2003 that he trained at Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland, and that he served as an armed guard at the adjacent Trawniki Labor Camp – where roughly 6,000 Jews were shot to death, according to the statement.

The 95-year-old’s U.S. citizenship was revoked in 2003 by a federal judge, and he was ordered to be deported a year later. His appeal was denied in 2005.

“Through extensive negotiations, President Trump and his team secured Palij’s deportation to Germany and advanced the United States’ collaborative efforts with a key European ally,” the statement read.