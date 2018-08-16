Jury begins deliberations in Manafort trial

A jury in Virginia has begun deliberating whether to convict ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on federal bank and tax charges.

After a nearly three-week trial, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III instructed the jury to begin considering the testimony and evidence Thursday morning. Ellis told jury their first order of business was selecting a foreman.

Manafort, 69, is facing tax evasion and bank fraud charges after being accused of hiding income earned from his Ukrainian political work from the IRS. He’s also accused of fraudulently obtaining millions in bank loans. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A humorous moment occurred Thursday after Ellis excused the jury from the courtroom.

“Mr. Trump are you here?” the judge said to an audible gasp from the many reporters in the room.

It turned out the judge was referring to a man named Jim Trump, a prosecutor who was present in court for the next case and has no relation to President Trump. The moment elicited a smile and laugh from Manafort.

Before the jury began deliberations, Ellis acknowledged that the jury room is small. He offered to let the jurors use his conference room to deliberate instead. The jury, though, informed the judge they would prefer to deliberate in the break room, where they eat lunch. Ellis granted the request.

PROSECUTORS BLAST ‘MANAFORT’S LIES’ IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS

A unanimous verdict from the 12 jurors is required to convict Manafort on each of the 18 counts against him.

During closing arguments Wednesday, attorneys for Manafort suggested that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team had improperly ensnared their client in the ongoing Russia probe.

Manafort attorney Richard Westling on Wednesday told jurors that banks had not reported any problems with Manafort to regulators "until the special counsel came and asked questions," and accused prosecutors of "stacking" charges against Manafort. And another defense attorney, Kevin Downing, said several times the prosecution should have been handled by an IRS audit, rather than a high-profile federal prosecution by the special counsel's office.

Prosecutors said both arguments violated a pretrial agreement not to discuss the larger political context of the case. Later in the day, during jury instructions that lasted well over an hour, Ellis told jurors to ignore the defense team's suggestion that the Mueller prosecution was politically motivated.

Throughout their closing arguments during the day, defense attorneys claimed prosecutors not only failed to meet their burden of proof that Manafort committed bank and tax fraud, but that "not a single bit" of evidence supported their allegations.

On Wednesday, prosecutors used their closing arguments to paint the former Trump campaign chairman as a chronic liar, telling jurors Manafort is “not above the law.”

The prosecution’s star witness, Rick Gates – Manafort’s former business partner who struck a plea deal to cooperate with the government -- testified that he and Manafort committed bank and tax fraud together.

Manafort’s legal troubles won’t end with this trial. He is also facing charges in a separate federal court case in Washington, including conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money, failing to register as an agent of a foreign principal and providing false statements.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Lucas Tomlinson and Gregg Re contributed to this report.