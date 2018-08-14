Governor's primary results: Transgender candidate Christine Hallquist makes history in Vermont with Democratic win

Christine Hallquist made history in Vermont Tuesday night as the first openly transgender nominee for a governorship from a major party in the nation's history, beating back her Democratic challengers in the state's primary.

Hallquist defeated educator Brenda Siegel, who earlier was considered a frontrunner in the race, and environmentalist James Ehlers.

On the Republican side, first-term Gov. Phil Scott overcame businessman Keith Stern to win the GOP gubernatorial primary, surviving the major political fallout from his decision to sign the state's first major gun control laws earlier this year.

Hallquist, a former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, made no bones about the fact she wanted a place in the history books during the campaign.

She's appealed to Vermonters with a progressive message including a livable wage, Medicare for all, free public college education and high-speed broadband access — even to those who live on remote back roads.

"That's how I want to be known in Vermont," Hallquist, 62, told The Associated Press in an interview at her Burlington offices. "Nationally, I want to be known as the first trans candidate."

Hallquist also defeated another candidate who was trying to make history: a 14-year-old boy, Ethan Sonneborn, who took advantage of the state constitution's lack of an age requirement to seek the governorship.

But Hallquist faces long odds in November. No sitting governor has been defeated in Vermont since 1962, and Scott's victory would continue Republicans' surprisingly strong hold on governorships in highly progressive New England. The GOP currently holds the governorships of four out of six states in the region, including Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

However, Scott may have a unique vulnerability. In April, he was heckled by a bevy of protesters calling him a "liar" and "traitor" as he signed sweeping gun regulations into law, citing the dangers posed by mass shootings.

The package of bills raised the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21, banned high-capacity magazines, and made it easier to take guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others and from people arrested or cited for domestic assault.

Scott's approval rating in the state tanked after he signed the measure, plummeting from 65 percent early in the year to 47 percent shortly after the bill took effect. His disapproval rating nearly doubled to 42 percent in that period.

WATCH: PRO-GUN PROTESTERS HECKLE 'TRAITOR' VERMONT GOVERNOR

Some results are still pending in Tuesday's other major gubernatorial primaries, including in Wisconsin, Connecticut and Minnesota.

Businessman Ned Lamont won the Democratic nomination for Connecticut governor, defeating Bridgeport mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim.

Connecticut is ground-zero for Republican efforts Tuesday to continue their gains in deeply progressive New England. Even though Connecticut voted for Hillary Clinton by double-digits in 2016, the state's governor, Dan Malloy, is deeply unpopular, with critics citing high taxes and an ongoing budget crisis. Malloy declined to seek a third term.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, former First Selectman Tim Herbst, businessman Steve Obsitnik, former investment banker Bob Stefanowski and former hedge fund manager David Stemerman are the Republicans looking to succeed him. They have disagreed on key issues, such as whether to eliminate the state's income tax.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Tim Pawlenty -- who briefly ran for president in 2012 -- is hoping to stage a political comeback and become Minnesota’s governor again, in a race to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton that Fox News considers a tossup.

And in Wisconsin, Democrats are making yet another effort to unseat Republican Scott Walker, a well-known union buster who is seeking a third term. A bevy of Democrats with some high-profile endorsements are competing for the right to take him on in November.

The states are also holding key House and Senate races, as Democrats pick their candidate to try to flip retiring Rep. Paul Ryan's seat, and Republicans hope to make gains in the House in Minnesota.