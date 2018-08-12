Ige takes early lead in Hawaii gov primary, Gabbard wins House primary

Early results from Hawaii's Democratic gubernatorial primary show Gov. David Ige is holding back a challenge from U.S. Rep Colleen Hanabusa in the race to keep his job.

Ige was facing a tough primary after a 38-minute delayed response to Hawaii's false missile alert in January. The incident was potentially looming large on voter's minds Saturday.

Officials mistakenly sent an a warning of an imminent missile attack, promising “THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” to cellphones, radios and televisions on Jan. 13.

Hanabusa used the false alarm as a key camapaign issue against Ige.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Andria Tupola is leading former state Sen. John Carroll.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has won the Democratic nomination for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District.

Gabbard defeated Sherry Alu Campagna on Saturday to be her party's candidate to represent rural Oahu and the neighbor islands in Congress.

Campagna had criticized Gabbard for refusing to debate her. Campagna noted Gabbard had argued in the past that candidates should participate in debates to present their positions and be held accountable for their opinions.

Gabbard was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. She is one of the first female combat veterans to serve in Congress. She deployed to Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.

Gabbard will face singer Brian Evans of Maui in the general election in November. He ran unopposed for the Republican Party's nomination.

The winners of most of the Democratic Party's primary races will be the favorites to win the general election in November.

