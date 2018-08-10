White House fires back at 'disgruntled' Omarosa, says anti-Trump book 'riddled with lies'

The White House is hitting back at former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, claiming her forthcoming anti-Trump book is full of “lies” while dismissing her as “disgruntled.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Friday.

Manigault-Newman, who got famous as the villain of Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show, is coming out with a book next week about her time as an adviser in the White House. According to excerpts in media outlets, Manigault-Newman questions Trump’s mental state and accuses him of using racial epithets.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration,” Sanders said.

Manigault-Newman, who campaigned for Trump and then took a job as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, left the White House in December 2017 after Chief of Staff John Kelly took over.

The Guardian, which said it obtained an early copy of the book, published a story Friday saying Manigault-Newman writes that she realized “Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.” She also reportedly said she believes rumors Trump was caught on tape using the n-word while filming “The Apprentice” -- though she does not say she heard it herself.

She also claims Trump used racial slurs to describe George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway who is half Filipino.

George Conway has not shied away from criticizing Trump on Twitter. But on Friday, he said he doesn’t believe Manigault-Newman’s allegation.

“The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017,” he tweeted. “It’s absurd all around.”

The Washington Post also reported Friday that another passage claims she was offered $15,000 a month from Trump’s campaign to stay quiet after her firing – but she refused.

Manigault-Newman’s book “Unhinged” hits shelves next week.

Fox News’ Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.