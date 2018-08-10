Trump praises Kanye West for being 'willing to tell the truth'

President Trump on Friday took to Twitter to praise Kanye West following the rapper’s recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance, in which he defended his decision to support Trump during his bid for the White House.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted before claiming that unemployment rates for African Americans are “the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country.”

“So honored by this,” the president continued. “Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

KANYE WEST DEFENDS HIS SUPPORT FOR TRUMP: ‘LIBERALS CAN’T BULLY ME’

The Chicago rapper was a guest on the talk show Thursday night and recalled how during the 2016 presidential election, “every time I said I liked Trump” he was told “that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over.”

“I didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash and it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat no matter what the consequences were,” West explained, referring to his “Make America Great Again” hat.

He added that no one could “bully” him.

TRUMP MOCKS NANCY PELOSI AS ‘WONDERFUL PERSON,’ WHO ‘SHOULD DEFINITELY BE GIVEN A 4TH CHANCE’

Trump's tweets on West came amid his opining on a series of topics on Friday, including a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and a deal with Mexico.

He also tweeted about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, pleading with Democrats to “not distance” themselves from her in the midst of the midterm elections.

“She is a wonderful person whose ideas & policies may be bad, but who should definitely be given a 4th chance,” Trump tweeted. “She is trying very hard & has every right to take down the Democrat Party if she has veered too far left!”