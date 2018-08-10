Pro-Trump New York artist erects 20-foot-tall likeness of president on lawn

Conservative artist Scott LoBaido is back at it.

Though a statue he created in support of President Trump was set on fire in August 2016, LoBaido has now created a new art installation that honors the president -- and shows support for him in the upcoming 2020 election.

On an unidentified client’s lawn in Staten Island, N.Y., LoBaido has erected the 20-foot-tall likeness of the president, which depicts a muscular Trump standing with his arms crossed over a patriotic “2020” sign.

"Here's my display to provoke emotion... and they love it," the artist told ABC7, adding that the installation, which lights up at night, is an “expression” of his First Amendment rights.

Still, some neighbors are not pleased.

"It's not intruding in my life," neighbor Jack Bender told the news station. "It's just sort of there, and for me, it's weird."

It’s for that reason that cameras and a fence surround the installation, protecting it from anyone who may decide to damage or destroy it.

“Everybody in the neighborhood is on watch,” LoBaido added.