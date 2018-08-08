Trump-backed Shuette wins GOP nod for governor in Michigan

State Attorney General Bill Schuette won the Republican nomination for governor of Michigan on Tuesday night, defeating three other candidates vying to fill the seat to be vacated by conservative Gov. Rick Snyder.

Schuette was endorsed by President Trump, who tweeted his congratulations to Schuette following the victory.

"Congratulations to Bill Schuette. You will have a Big win in November and be a tremendous Governor for the Great State of Michigan. Lots of car and other companies moving back!" the president wrote.

As for the Democratic primary, Gretchen Whitmer, a former legislative leader, won the party's nomination in the gubernatorial race.

She earned the nomination by defeating Shri Thanedar, a chemical-testing businessman, and Abdul El-Sayed, an ex-Detroit health director who was vying to become the country's first Muslim governor.