Kansas GOP governor primary too close to call; Kobach, Colyer send supporters home

Hours after the polls closed in Kansas on Tuesday night, the state was still awaiting the results of the GOP primary nomination in the heated race between Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer.

So both candidates decided to send their supporters home for the night.

The race was still too close to call and results were still trickling in from the state's most populous county in the Kansas City area — where Colyer initially was leading.

The Kobach-Colyer race was considered a key test of whether President Trump's late endorsement would prove decisive for Kobach.

Trump on Monday endorsed Kobach with a Twitter message of support, calling him a "fantastic guy" who would "be a GREAT Governor."

The current governor - who took on his role in January after Gov. Sam Brownback left state politics to join the Trump administration - raised more money than Kobach, received the National Rifle Association's endorsement, committed to his pro-life views and earned support from Kansas political legend Bob Dole.

An early supporter of Trump's candidacy and the former chair of the president's now-shut down federal commission on voter fraud, Kobach is best-known nationally for his hardline stance on illegal immigration and for advising the Trump administration on immigration, non-citizen voter registration and the 2020 Census.

The state's Democratic nomination went to State Sen. Laura Kelly, who defeated four other candidates in the primary. The 68-year-old has served 14 years in the Kansas Senate and is the top Democrat on the budget committee.

