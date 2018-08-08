Expand / Collapse search
First Muslim woman poised to join Congress

Associated Press
Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, is photographed outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Nov. 6, 2008. In the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Democrats pick former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib to run unopposed for the congressional seat that former Rep. John Conyers held for more than 50 years. Tlaib would be the first Muslim woman in Congress.

Former Michigan state lawmkaer Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for a House seat, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday's District 13 primary race, meaning Tlaib is set to win the seat in November's election. She would take the spot held since 1965 by John Conyers, who stepped down in December citing health reasons amid charges of sexual harassment.

A special primary race to serve the last two months of Conyers' term is still too close to call. Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones are neck and neck. The winner of that race will also run unopposed in November's election.