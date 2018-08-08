Dem candidate Ben Jealous snaps at reporter for socialism question: 'You f---ing kidding me?'

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous cursed at a reporter on Wednesday for asking if he's a socialist.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, do you identify with the term socialist?” a reporter asked Jealous during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Are you f---ing kidding me?" replied Jealous, the former leader of the NAACP. "Is that a finer point?”

The reporter responded: “Thank you, sir.”

Video was posted online by a reporter for The Daily Record, a Maryland news organization.

Jealous is challenging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whose campaign has painted the Democrat as a far-left candidate. Jealous has been endorsed by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

JEALOUS WINS DEM GOVERNOR PRIMARY IN MARYLAND

On Wednesday, the Democrat dismissed the labels.

“Him calling me a far-left socialist, that’s what the Tea Party called President Obama, it’s what Barry Goldwater called Martin Luther King,” Jealous said. “And when you see conservatives like Hogan name-calling, you realize that they’re scared.”

Hogan’s campaign declined to comment.