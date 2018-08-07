Trump legal team drafting letter about 'reluctance' to answer obstruction questions: report

Rudy Giuliani, the top lawyer on President Trump’s legal team, said on Monday that they hope to send special counsel Robert Mueller a letter that would largely turn down a meeting that would include “any questions about obstruction.”

Giuliani, in an interview with The Washington Post, said the legal team is crafting the letter and hope to send it in the next few days. He told the paper the letter is not intended to decline Mueller’s request, rather he hopes to “continue the negotiations.”

Talks between Trump’s lawyers and the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election have restarted in recent days, and it is not clear a deal will be struck, The Associated Press reported. Trump has publicly expressed a desire to be interviewed, but his lawyers have repeatedly objected to the investigators’ proposals.

Trump attorneys say both sides have exchanged proposals for conditions for such a Trump interview.

The negotiations come amid a backdrop of Trump’s escalating attacks on the probe, including his blunt declaration that his attorney general should terminate “right now” the federal probe into the campaign that took him to the White House, a newly fervent attack on the special counsel investigation that could imperil his presidency. Trump also assailed the trial, just underway, of his former campaign chairman by the special counsel’s team

“The president still hasn’t made a decision, and we’re not going to make a final decision just yet,” Giuliani told the paper.

Sebastian Gorka, a Fox News national security strategist, told ‘Hannity’ that there is “zero evidence” connecting the president to Russia.

“And I’m going to say now on the record, they will never find any because there isn’t any,” he said.

