Schuette wins Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary to fill Snyder's seat

Michigan State Attorney General Bill Schuette won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday night, defeating three other candidates working to fill the seat to be vacated by conservative Gov. Rick Snyder.

As for the Democratic primary, Gretchen Whitner, a former legislative leader, won the party's nomination in the gubernatorial race.

She defeated Shri Thanedar, a chemical-testing businessman, and Abdul El-Sayed, an ex-Detroit health director who was vying to become the country's first Muslim governor, for the nomination.

Michigan's nominations are one of several gubernatorial primary elections taking place Tuesday.

Kansas State Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, won the state's Democratic nomination, defeating four other candidates. The 68-year-old has served 14 years in the Kansas Senate and is the top Democrat on the budget committee.

Still awaiting projections in Kansas is the bid for the state's GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach is up against incumbent Jeff Colyer — who took on his role as governor in January after Gov. Sam Brownback left state politics to join the Trump administration as an ambassador — in the heated election.

President Trump endorsed Schuette. of Michigan, for governor, and on Monday also endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for that state's GOP primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.