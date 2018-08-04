Warren feeds rumors of 2020 run, says she's not afraid to be 'the underdog'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fueled rumors that she might run for president in 2020 after delivering what sounded like a stump speech Friday. In it, she said she’s not afraid to be “the underdog.”

Speaking at the Netroots Nation convention in New Orleans, the Massachusetts Democrat talked about the “politics of division” she said had been sowed by the Trump administration.

“Frankly it might be the one thing that Donald Trump is really good at, that and kissing up to two-bit dictators,” she said as she blew a kiss into the air.

Warren appeared to be stumping as she talked about unity and democracy.

“I believe that together we can save democracy. … It won’t be easy,” she said. “We’re going to have to fight uphill. Me? I’m going up that hill. And I hope you are, too.”

Warren said separately, while speaking to Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond at Dillard University in New Orleans that Trump’s presidency has caused her to reconsider her decision not to run in 2016.

“Two words: Donald Trump,” she said, before shifting to warn the audience that the November midterm vote is the immediate fight as Democrats try to break GOP control of Congress.

Warren, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, told the gathering at Netroots Nation that “I’ve never been afraid to be the underdog.”

