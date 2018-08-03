Former South Carolina GOP leader 'maliciously' kills mom's dog, says it was God's command: police

The former executive director of South Carolina’s Republican Party allegedly stabbed his mother’s dog to death and blamed it on a “command” from God, officials said.

Todd Kincannon, who briefly served as the state GOP’s executive director nearly a decade ago, was hospitalized last week after police were called to his parents’ home, WYFF-TV reported. Police said they discovered Kincannon, a former lawyer, standing outside and covered in blood and cuts.

Kincannon, 37, allegedly admitted to killing his mother’s 10-year-old dog, saying, “I know I’m the second coming of Christ, and I got a command from God to do it,” WYFF reported.

An arrest warrant said Kincannon “intentionally, willfully, maliciously, cruelly and needlessly” killed the pet by choking and stabbing it with two knives, according to The State.

Kincannon was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for an evaluation, and police said they will arrest him for animal cruelty upon his release, WYFF reported. No bond is expected to be set, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Kincannon has been a more controversial figure in South Carolina. He lost his law license in 2015 after he was arrested for domestic violence, WACH-TV reported. Of the incident, which involved his wife, Kincannon said he “went completely crazy” because of cough medicine he was prescribed.

He was also heavily criticized by the state Republican Party in 2013 after he reportedly said it was a “shame” an anti-war veteran “didn’t come home in a body bag.” He also used multiple derogatory slurs to refer to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Kincannon, too, said those infected by the Ebola virus should be “humanely put down,” according to The State.

His Twitter account was eventually shuttered in 2013 for posting defamatory things, according to WYFF.