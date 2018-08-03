DACA program should be fully restarted, federal judge rules

A federal judge on Friday ordered a total restart of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, dealing a blow to the Trump administration.

The Trump administration announced last year its plan to phase out the program, which provides a level of amnesty to certain undocumented immigrants, many of whom came to the U.S. as children.

The order is not set to kick in right away, according to Politico, who notes that the government has until Aug. 23 file a motion to appeal the judge's ruling.

