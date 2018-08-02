Trump looms large as Tennesseans weigh in on GOP gubernatorial nod and pivotal Senate fight

President Trump hasn't endorsed a candidate in Tennessee's hotly contested GOP gubernatorial primary, yet his shadow loomed large as voters there headed to the polls on Thursday. In play: the nominations to replace the state's term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam and retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

The results in each of these primary contests will reverberate nationally -- serving not only as a bellwether for Trump enthusiasm in a state that supported him by double digits in 2016, but also as a prelude to a pivotal November race that could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

The top four Republican contenders for governor have spent a combined $40 million of their own personal wealth fighting over who is more devoted to Trump, setting records and underscoring the president's continuing influence in state races.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black is facing off against former state economic development chief Randy Boyd, businessman Bill Lee and State House Speaker Beth Harwell.



Vice President Pence has offered his support for Black. But Trump, who has a 56 percent approval rating in Tennessee, has stopped short of endorsing her, despite keeping her by his side and praising her at several events.

Meanwhile, the Democratic and Republican Senate primaries on Thursday promised less drama, but perhaps even greater national significance. There is little question that when the votes in Thursday's primary are tallied, the November contenders for the high-profile fight for Corker's seat be former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn. They were facing only nominal opposition in the primaries.

The expected Blackburn-Bredesen showdown, currently considered a tossup by Fox News, is among several races crucial to Trump’s plans to maintain control of the Senate, where Republicans are defending a narrow two-seat majority. If Democrats retake the Senate, it would deal a major blow to Trump's agenda, hampering his ability to appoint federal judges and all but killing the prospect of signature initiatives like a southern border wall.

Trump has endorsed Blackburn, an eight-term congresswoman, and traveled to Tennessee in May to campaign for her. Blackburn told Fox News at the time that Trump's support had helped her candidacy build "momentum."

Blackburn served on Trump’s transition team and has not shied away from embracing the president. She is one of the lawmakers who signed onto a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. She’s called herself a “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative.”

In a Thursday appearance, Governor Haslam touted Blackburn's candidacy. The governor suggested that keeping Republican Senate control is important in part because Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander would lose his health committee chairmanship, among other leadership changes.

Haslam told a room of Republicans that their role is to remind people of "the Marsha you've known for a long time." He also told reporters that he has a good relationship with former Governor Bredesen, but that "this is about who I think would be the best person to represent Tennessee in Washington."

Bredesen, 74, has helped his viability in the red state by assuring voters that he is not hyperpartisan and promising he is not “running against” Trump. If elected, he will become the first Democrat to win a Senate campaign in the Volunteer State since Al Gore in 1990.

A Harvard graduate worth tens of millions of dollars, Bredesen has touted his business credentials, saying they will help him win over “economic Republicans, the more traditional-minded Republicans" in November.

He also has received some high-profile support of his own. Corker, a Republican and frequent Trump critic, has praised Bredesen in the race, calling him a "very good mayor, a very good governor, a very good business person."

By contrast, Corker has often had harsh words for Trump. After the deadly violence at protests in Charlottesville, Va., last August, Corker said that Trump had demonstrated neither the “stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."

And at a dramatic moment at a hearing in July, Corker pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain what he characterized as Trump's "purposeful" efforts to sow misinformation and discord.

Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has previously acknowledged his attacks on Trump might not be endearing him to many of his constituents. In a survey conducted last year, Corker’s disapproval rating had soared to 41 percent in Tennessee. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating in the state held steady at roughly 50 percent.

Tennessee, like its southern neighbors, was once dominated by Democrats. But it hasn't elected one to statewide office since 2006, and in 2012 Republicans secured supermajorities in both houses for the first time since Reconstruction.

Voters will also decide on nominees for nine House races on Thursday.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.