Major Chicago roadway closes during afternoon rush as protesters demand Rahm Emanuel's resignation

An anti-violence march in Chicago briefly closed Chicago's Lake Shore Drive on Thursday afternoon as protesters demonstrated against the city's spiraling crime crisis and called for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to step down.

A spokesman for Chicago police said Lake Shore Drive was closed for about 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon, as demonstrators marched toward the home of the Cubs, Wrigley Field.

The march was timed with the start of the music fest Lollapalooza and before a Cubs game at Wrigley. Organizers did not rule out trying to enter the stadium and predicted at least some protesters would be arrested.

As of early Thursday afternoon, though, police said they'd made no arrests.

Photos posted on social media showed a large crowd, including some with signs, marching along the roadway.

Ahead of the march, protesters made clear they don't want the Democratic mayor's support or blessing -- they're urging him to resign over what they call his inability to get gun crime under control.

“The call of the people is ‘Resign Rahm,’” Dr. Gregory Livingston said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “So how, then, can you back your own regime change? How do you sanction your own termination? How dumb, naive and self-hating do you think we are?”

“Honestly, when the mayor endorses a protest, it’s no longer a protest,” the Rev. Ira Acree said. “It becomes a parade, and we’re on serious business.”

NBC Chicago reported that the protesters said they are looking to “redistribute the pain and agony of no economic development on the South and West Sides to the North Side.”

The march comes after thousands of protesters shut down traffic on Interstate 94 last month to draw attention to gun violence.

Chicago police said the city had 252 homicides and 1,100 shootings in the first six months of 2018, a decrease from last year -- but the crimes have been concentrated in predominantly black, low-income neighborhoods.

While Emanuel is in the crosshairs of this latest protest, he had offered support to the protest -- even scolding Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner after he called on Emanuel to “put an end to this kind of chaos.”

“It was a peaceful protest. Delete your account,” Emanuel responded.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.