Billionaire liberal Tom Steyer says Dems 'lack common sense' for not fighting to impeach Trump

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer took aim at members of the Democratic establishment Thursday, saying they “lack common sense” for their hesitation to back a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

Steyer, rumored to be a candidate for the 2020 presidential election, spoke to a crowd of progressive activists at the Netroots Nation Convention in New Orleans and accused Democrats of not making a “serious effort” to impeach Trump.

“Not a single person in the Senate Democratic Caucus has shown the common sense or the sense of right and wrong to support impeachment,” he said. “There hasn’t been a serious effort to introduce a motion for impeachment in the House since December, that’s eight months ago.”

In what sounded at times like a grassroots campaign speech, Steyer took aim at Trump, calling the president “wildly corrupt,” and lashed out at Democrats for not taking action.

“They’re not willing to face a devastating and obvious truth about this president, that he is wildly corrupt and that we are well past the threshold to kick him out of office,” he said. “I don’t see the Democratic establishment doing anything real to stop him.”

Steyer is the founder of the Need To Impeach campaign, which is aimed squarely at President Trump.

The billionaire said Thursday that while Democratic lawmakers tell him in private about their willingness to back his campaign, they won’t take any public stance.

“Their message to me and the 5.5 million Americans demanding Donald Trump’s impeachment is that it's bad politics, it's off message and it will galvanize the Republicans.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for example, has suggested impeachment could harm Democrats’ future electoral prospects.

Steyer reportedly has pledged $40 million to his campaign since it launched last October.