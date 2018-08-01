Pence's guests at ceremony receiving Korean War soldiers' remains were children during the war

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a ceremony Wednesday to mark the arrival of the remains of U.S. servicemen from the Korean War -- and joining him were two guests who lost their fathers in the war.

Pence took to Twitter Wednesday to share that he and his wife Karen would attend the ceremony in Honolulu with Diana Brown Sanfilippo and Rick Downes.

The vice president said that when Sanfilippo was 4 years old she lost her father in the Korean War during a recon mission, and that when Downes was just 3 years old he lost his father operating radar on a B-26 bomber.

Pence later wrote he was “humbled & honored” to be a part of the repatriations ceremony.

North Korea handed over the remains of what U.S. officials said are believed to be the remains of U.S servicemen who fought during the Korean War. A U.S. military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases.

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, who was traveling with Pence in Air Force 2, recalled the touching story of the heroes' now-grown children.

“We picked up probably the two most important passengers on that plane: a man and woman who were 4 and 3 years old — little girl and little boy in the 1950s — when they sent their fathers, then young men, both pilots, both first lieutenants, both went to fight in the Korean War,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

“They dedicated their lives for the last 60 years finding out what happened to their fathers, what happened though those patriots, warriors who went to fight for us, for every generation of Americans,” Hegseth continued.

The returned remains are seen as one major accomplishment of Trump’s historic summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un last month.