Trump asks John Kelly to stay as chief of staff through 2020, sources say

President Trump has asked John Kelly to stay on as White House chief of staff through 2020, multiple sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

The move comes as Kelly marked one year at the White House -- an anniversary that prompted inevitable speculation about whether he will stay or go. The Associated Press reports that Kelly has told staffers he has agreed to stay on.

Kelly was brought on in July 2017 to impose order on a chaotic West Wing, replacing Reince Priebus.

The former Homeland Security secretary and Marine Corps general made swift changes in both personnel and protocol, limiting the once-freewheeling environment surrounding the president.

But his standing in the White House has been somewhat diminished in recent months.

Trump has at times sounded out allies about potential replacements, and Kelly has told people he’d be happy if he made it to the one-year mark.

Yet Trump marked the occasion during an Oval Office swearing-in ceremony for the new secretary of Veterans Affairs on Monday.

And he tweeted a picture of the two of them smiling, side by side, with the message:

"Congratulations to General John Kelly. Today we celebrate his first full year as @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.