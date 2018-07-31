Paul Manafort's trial to test Mueller, Trump: What to know about the case

Paul Manafort, a longtime political consultant who briefly led President Trump’s campaign, headed to court in what has become a highly publicized showdown between the Trump administration and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort, 69, faces tax evasion and bank fraud charges as he is accused of hiding a “significant percentage” of income earned from his Ukrainian work from the IRS. He is also accused of fraudulently obtaining millions more in bank loans, including while he was working on the Trump campaign.

Held in Alexandria, Virginia, this is Mueller’s first trial since his appointment to oversee the Russia investigation more than a year ago. It began on July 31 and is expected to last about three weeks.

This case doesn’t specifically address any alleged collusion between Trump officials and the Russian government. Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s probe into such allegations a “witch hunt.”

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has already rebuked Mueller’s team, saying prosecutors only “really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment or whatever.”

Ahead of his trial, Manafort has been held in solitary confinement after his house arrest was revoked for allegedly tampering with witnesses in June.

Read on for a look what you need to know about the case against Manafort and the Alexandria trial.

What are the charges?

The charges against Manafort do not relate to allegations of misconduct pertaining to the Trump campaign.

Instead, the trial will focus on tales of wild spending, secret shell companies and millions of dollars of Ukrainian money flowing through offshore bank accounts and into the political consultant’s pockets. Prosecutors have said they will prove Manafort earned more than $60 million from his Ukrainian work but hid a “significant percentage” of that from the IRS.

The luxurious lifestyle was funded by Manafort's political consulting for the pro-Russian Ukrainian political party of Viktor Yanukovych, who was deposed as Ukraine's president in 2014.

Along with his former business associate Rick Gates, Manafort was initially indicted in October 2017 on multiple counts that included: conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money, false statements and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Manafort has maintained his innocence in all charges. Gates pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

What does this have to do with Russia?

Mueller’s investigation centers on collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians during the election – but this trial is not expected to be about that. In fact, prosecutors have said they don’t expect the word “Russia” to come up during the trial at all.

Ellis has warned prosecutors about the current “antipathy” toward Russia in the U.S., saying “most people in this country don’t distinguish between Ukrainians and Russians.”

Who are Mueller’s witnesses?

Prosecutors have said they could call as many as 35 witnesses, including five who have immunity agreements: James Brennan, Donna Duggan, Conor O’Brien, Cindy Laporta and Dennis Raico.

Gates is among the witnesses.

Also among the witnesses is Tad Devine, chief strategist for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign who also worked for Al Gore and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004. Like Manafort, Devine also did work for Yanukovych.

How long could Manafort be in jail?

Manafort “faces the very real possibility” of life in prison, according to a federal court order.

What about the Trump card?

Manafort joined Trump’s presidential campaign in March 2016 to help wrangle delegates ahead of the Republican National Convention in Ohio – something he had done for former President Gerald Ford.

Two months later, Manafort was elevated to campaign chairman.

Manafort’s resignation from the campaign was announced on August 19, 2016, after The New York Times reported he'd received $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments from Yanukovych’s pro-Russian party between 2007 and 2012.

Trump has maintained that Manafort was only with the campaign for a short time and has insisted he should have been informed of the investigation into him.

After Manafort’s house arrest was revoked – thus moving him to prison – Trump said the decision was “tough” and “very unfair.”

Observers have questioned whether Trump will pardon Manafort if he is convicted.

Is this it?

Manafort has a second trial coming up in mid-September. That trial, set in the District of Columbia, involves allegations he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests and made false statements to the U.S. government.

