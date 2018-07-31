Oregon candidate slammed for vulgar tweet on Melania Trump

An Oregon congressional candidate is facing intense criticism after he published a "disgraceful" tweet regarding first lady Melania Trump.

In response to another tweet comparing the amount of staff Trump has employed as first lady compared with Michelle Obama, Mark Roberts asked, “Did you know the First Lady works by the hour?” He included two vulgar hashtags.

When another Twitter user pointed out Trump had successfully sued the Daily Mail for a story on unfounded rumors about the first lady, he used another vulgar term.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., flagged the first tweet to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and urged that Roberts be “banned” from the social media site.

“This attack on [the first lady] is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform,” McCarthy tweeted. “This account should be banned ASAP.”

Roberts, who calls himself an "independent conservative," is facing incumbent Rep. Greg Walden, a Republican, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, in Oregon’s 2nd congressional district.

On his campaign website, Roberts claims he didn’t challenge Walden in the Republican primary because he’d “likely lose.” He is also “not a big fan of the exclusiveness and intolerance that’s exhibited by the current Republican Party.”

Roberts revealed he's “not a fan of the Trump administration,” but added that he does “find values and opportunities within it that are redeeming,” especially when it comes to conservation and forestry efforts.