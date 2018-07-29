Trump recalls former attorney Michael Cohen saying Don Jr. 'open, honest' amid Trump Tower dispute

As recently as last summer, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen wanted the world to know that Donald Trump Jr. is an "open, honest, and transparent" person.

On Sunday morning, President Trump reminded his Twitter followers of Cohen's erstwhile praise, amid Cohen's bitter public feud with the president and his eldest son.

"So proud of @DonaldJTrumpJr for being open, honest and transparent to the American people," Cohen wrote on July 11, 2017, on Twitter. "This nonsense needs to stop!"

On Sunday, Trump re-tweeted Cohen's post, with the note: "Do you think the Fake News Media will ever report on this tweet from Michael?"

On July 11, the date of Cohen's original tweet, Donald Trump Jr. released what he said was the “entire email chain” of his conversations setting up a disputed meeting with a Russian attorney, showing what appeared to be an offer to provide information that would “incriminate” Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Cohen has since reportedly claimed that President Trump knew in advance of that meeting, which took place in June 2016 at Trump Tower.

Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were known to have attended the meeting with Kremlin-linked attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

But Trump has repeatedly denied Cohen's claim, and Donald Trump Jr. has rejected that his father knew of the meeting in advance during testimony under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"He wasn't aware of it," Trump Jr. said in his sworn testimony last year. "And, frankly, by the time anyone was aware of it, which was summer of this year, as I stated earlier, I wouldn't have wanted to get him involved in it because it had nothing to do with him."

On Friday, Trump reiterated that he had no advance knowledge of the meeting.

"I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the ongoing federal criminal probe of taxi companies that Cohen managed. "He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer [Lanny Davis]. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!"

Trump's lawyers have acknowledged in a letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the president “dictated a short but accurate response” to initial reports of the meeting, appearing to contradict the White House's previous claims that the president had nothing to do with the June 8, 2017, explanation for the meeting.

In that initial statement, Trump Jr. referred to the Trump Tower sit-down as a “short introductory meeting” about a program that once allowed Americans to adopt Russian children.

The public disintegration of Cohen's relationship with Trump -- Cohen once said he would take a bullet for the president -- escalated after Cohen last week released a recorded conversation between himself and Trump about a possible payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy the rights of her story that claimed an affair with Trump.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who once suggested Cohen could be trusted, has since gone on the offensive, telling Fox News two experts and retired FBI agents have analyzed the secretly recorded Trump-Cohen tape and believe it was “played” with.

“Now that we’ve seen the full scope of [Michael] Cohen and Lanny Davis’ deception, we don’t trust anything,” Giuliani said.