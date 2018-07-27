Expand / Collapse search
Russia Investigation

Mueller releases list of 35 potential witnesses for Manafort trial

Alex Pappas
By | Fox News
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday filed a list of 35 witnesses for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort upcoming trial.

“The United States of America, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby submits its list of potential witnesses,” prosecutors wrote in the filing to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Among witnesses is Tad Devine, the chief strategist for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign who also worked for Al Gore and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004. Like Manafort, Devine also did work for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

MANAFORT CASE JUDGE REVEALS IMMUNITY DEALS WITH 5 WITNESSES

Former Manafort associate Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to charges in Mueller’s probe and is cooperating with investigators, is also listed as a witness.

Five witnesses - James Brennan, Donna Duggan, Conor O’Brien, Cindy Laporta and Dennis Raico – have been granted immunity to testify. All are believed to work for financial institutions.

The full list includes:

  1. Hesham Ali
  2. Philip Ayliff
  3. James Brennan
  4. John Day
  5. Douglas DeLuca
  6. Tad Devine
  7. Donna Duggan
  8. Darin Evenson
  9. Richard Gates
  10. Wayne Holland
  11. Stephen Jacobson
  12. Melinda James
  13. Maximillian Katzman,
  14. Irfan Kirimca
  15. Cindy Laporta
  16. Kevin LaPorte,
  17. Paula Liss
  18. Morgan Magionos
  19. Joel Maxwell
  20. Amanda Metzler
  21. Peggy Miceli
  22. Renee Michael
  23. Matthew Mikuska
  24. Conor O’Brien
  25. Daniel Opsut
  26. Daniel Rabin
  27. Dennis Raico
  28. Michael Regolizio,
  29. Taryn Rodriguez
  30. Gary Seferian
  31. Stacey Sullivan
  32. Alex Trusko
  33. Ronald Wall
  34. Heather Washkuhn
  35. Michael Welch

Manafort, facing charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

MANAFORT TRIAL COULD REVEAL EMBARASSING DETAILS ABOUT DEM CONSULTANTS

The case against Manafort stems from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, but prosecutors have indicated the case against Manafort will not explore Russia’s attempted meddling in those elections.

Manafort is also facing charges in a separate federal court case in Washington, including conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money, failing to register as an agent of a foreign principal and providing false statements.

The trial in Alexandria, Va., is set to begin Tuesday.

Fox News’ Jodie Curtis contributed to this report.

Alex Pappas is a politics reporter at FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.