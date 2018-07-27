Mueller releases list of 35 potential witnesses for Manafort trial

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday filed a list of 35 witnesses for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort upcoming trial.

“The United States of America, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby submits its list of potential witnesses,” prosecutors wrote in the filing to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Among witnesses is Tad Devine, the chief strategist for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign who also worked for Al Gore and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2004. Like Manafort, Devine also did work for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Former Manafort associate Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to charges in Mueller’s probe and is cooperating with investigators, is also listed as a witness.

Five witnesses - James Brennan, Donna Duggan, Conor O’Brien, Cindy Laporta and Dennis Raico – have been granted immunity to testify. All are believed to work for financial institutions.

The full list includes:

Hesham Ali Philip Ayliff James Brennan John Day Douglas DeLuca Tad Devine Donna Duggan Darin Evenson Richard Gates Wayne Holland Stephen Jacobson Melinda James Maximillian Katzman, Irfan Kirimca Cindy Laporta Kevin LaPorte, Paula Liss Morgan Magionos Joel Maxwell Amanda Metzler Peggy Miceli Renee Michael Matthew Mikuska Conor O’Brien Daniel Opsut Daniel Rabin Dennis Raico Michael Regolizio, Taryn Rodriguez Gary Seferian Stacey Sullivan Alex Trusko Ronald Wall Heather Washkuhn Michael Welch

Manafort, facing charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case against Manafort stems from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, but prosecutors have indicated the case against Manafort will not explore Russia’s attempted meddling in those elections.

Manafort is also facing charges in a separate federal court case in Washington, including conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money, failing to register as an agent of a foreign principal and providing false statements.

The trial in Alexandria, Va., is set to begin Tuesday.

