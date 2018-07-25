Pompeo warns Russia of 'severe consequences' on meddling, accuses Dem of playing 'game' at tense hearing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a firm line on Russia during a tense Senate hearing on Wednesday, saying the U.S. will never recognize the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea and threatening "severe consequences" for any future election meddling.

The hearing appearance marked the administration's highest-profile chance to address the sustained criticism over last week's summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As expected, Pompeo faced tough questioning from both sides of the aisle. And he clashed publicly with New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, just as the hearing was getting started.

“I understand the game that you’re playing,” Pompeo said, as the senator repeatedly pressed him to reveal what Trump and Putin discussed in their two-hour conversation last week.

"I don't appreciate you characterizing my questions," a visibly frustrated Menendez responded.

Pompeo, though, insisted U.S. sanctions and other policies toward Russia remain the same.

“I want to assure this committee that the United States does not, and will not, recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea,” he testified. “There will be no relief of Crimea-related sanctions until Russia returns control of the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine.”

In a separate statement, Pompeo also called on Russia to “end its occupation of Crimea.” Trump has previously suggested that U.S. opposition to Russia's annexation of Crimea could be reconsidered.

Pompeo also said in his remarks: "I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."

He outlined other measures taken by the Trump administration against Russia, including making lethal defensive weapons available to Ukraine -- a move resisted by the Obama administration -- and the expulsion of Russian operatives from the U.S.

After concluding his opening remarks, Pompeo immediately faced tough questioning about Trump's one-on-one private meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week.

"Did the president say we were going to change our force structure in Syria?" Menendez asked. Pompeo demurred, saying Trump was entitled to have private conversations and that U.S policy had not changed.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers fiercely criticzed Trump's performance at the summit, saying the U.S. president had improperly cast doubt on his own intelligence community's conclusions that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Critics, including some within the Trump administration, also questioned whether Trump should have met alone with Putin.

Trump since walked back his statements in Helsinki, saying he believed the intelligence community's findings.

The secretary of state also addressed the ongoing negotiations with North Korea, saying, "We are engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end."

The comment was notable, because top administration officials had repeatedly declared what they called the Obama "era of strategic patience" with the rogue regime to be over.

Meanwhile, national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday said Trump's next meeting with Putin won't occur until after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe ends.

Trump had asked his White House to extend an invitation to Putin to visit Washington later this year, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said last week.

That news prompted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to react with apparent surprise at the Aspen Security Forum -- only to walk back his reaction later, saying that he did not mean any disrespect to Trump.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., sharply criticized the Helsinki meeting at the opening of Wednesday's hearing, saying the White House has a "ready, fire, aim" approach and is "waking up every morning and making it up as they go."

Corker said delaying the planned Putin summit in Washington is a good idea, and added that "we need to find out what was agreed to with Putin" in the Helsinki summit.

