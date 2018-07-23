Expand / Collapse search
Russia Investigation

Trump looking into revoking security clearances for Brennan, other top Obama officials

Brooke Singman
By | Fox News
President Trump is looking into revoking the security clearances of several top Obama-era intelligence and law enforcement officials, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday.

During the daily press briefing, Sanders told reporters that the president was considering taking away clearances for former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former Director of National Security Michael Hayden (who worked under President George W. Bush).

Early Monday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he would ask Trump to remove the security clearance of Brennan, suggesting he was "monetizing" his clearance. 

When asked at the briefing Monday, Sanders said the list went beyond just Brennan. 

 

