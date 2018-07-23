Sacha Baron Cohen gets Georgia lawmaker to shout racial slurs, drop his pants on new show

A Georgia state lawmaker is facing multiple calls to resign after he shouted racial slurs and took off his pants during a segment which aired Sunday on Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial new show, “Who is America?”

Republican state Rep. Jason Spencer repeatedly yelled the N-word and mimicked a Chinese tourist while taking a photo up the skirt of an actor pretending to be a Muslim woman during the show. He also exposed his rear end in an exercise to ward off a potential terrorist while shouting, “USA mother----r.”

In the episode, Cohen pretended to be an Israeli military expert. Spencer previously said he was tricked into doing the show because of his “fears that I would be attacked by someone.”

Spencer was defeated in the Georgia Republican primary earlier this year.

Spencer’s antics on the controversial Showtime program have been derided by many Republicans, including some who have called for his resignation.

“The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive,” Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican, said in a tweet. “There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for governor, removed Spencer from his campaign’s list of endorsements, he announced on social media.

“Rep. Spencer's words and behavior are hurtful, insensitive, and completely unacceptable. At the very least, he should issue a public apology for this shameful incident,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called Spencer’s actions “reprehensible” and said he should “resign immediately,” WGCL-TV reported.

Georgia’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also called on Spencer to step down from his seat, saying “enough is enough.”

“The ignorance and malice behind Islamophobia has led Mr. Spencer to not only pursue bad policy, but engage in humiliating and hateful behavior unbecoming of anyone – especially a state legislator,” Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the chapter’s director, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Spencer did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but he previously chided Cohen and the show and accused them of having “exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety.” He threated to take legal action if “any of this fraudulently obtained footage of me is used by these Hollywood liberals to line their own pockets.”

“This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected,” Spencer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week before the episode aired.

As The New York Times reported, Spencer has been somewhat of a controversial figure in Georgia politics. He filed and withdrew a bill in 2016 that would have banned Muslim women from wearing burqas on public property.

He also told a black lawyer last year that she wouldn’t be “met with torches but something a lot more definitive” and that people like her who support the removal of Confederate monuments “will go missing in the Okefenokee” swamp, according to The Times.

Spencer represents District 180 in Georgia which is in the southeastern part of the state.

Aside from Spencer, other political figures – including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin – have been duped by Cohen’s show.