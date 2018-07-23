Obama officials who could lose security clearances under Trump: A complete list

President Trump is considering rescinding security clearances for multiple former top intelligence officials, including former FBI Director James Comey.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on July 23 that Trump was thinking about taking away the clearances because the former officials “politicize, and in some cases actually monetize, their public service and their security clearances in making baseless accusations about improper contact with Russia.”

Here’s a look at who could have their security clearances revoked, their part in past administrations and what they’ve said about Trump.

John Brennan

John Brennan led the CIA for nearly four years under the Obama administration. Earlier this year, he joined MSNBC and NBC News as a contributor and senior national security and intelligence analyst.

Prior to Sanders’ announcement, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul questioned whether Brennan is “monetizing his security clearance” and “making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with this attacks” on Trump. Paul said he planned to meet with Trump to request Brennan have his security clearance revoked.

Brennan has been critical of the Trump administration and has called the president “paranoid” and a “charlatan.” He said Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was “nothing short of treasonous.”

“Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin,” Brennan alleged.

Trump lumped Brennan in with some “of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington” in a February tweet.

James Comey

James Comey led the FBI from 2013 until he was abruptly fired in May 2017. Trump, who has repeatedly castigated Comey on Twitter, said he could not “effectively lead” the bureau. The president was highly critical of Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Russia investigation.

Comey was tapped as a U.S. attorney by former President George W. Bush before Obama appointed him to lead the FBI. After he was fired, he wrote a book called, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Michael Hayden

Gen. Michael Hayden has served during multiple administrations, from leading the National Security Agency under former President Bill Clinton to heading the CIA under both former Presidents Bush and Obama.

Hayden has been an outspoken critic of Trump, especially in his book, “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.” He also encouraged people not to work for the Trump administration during an interview with Yahoo earlier this year.

Before the announcement, Hayden said revoking his security clearance wouldn’t “have any effect on what I say or write” because he does not attend classified briefings.

Andrew McCabe

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired in March 2018. Trump praised the firing as “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI” in a tweet, calling McCabe a “choirboy.”

He was fired just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension after it was determined he lied to investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Clinton’s email server.

Melissa Schwartz, a spokesperson for McCabe, tweeted his security clearance had already been deactivated when he was terminated, “according to what we were told was FBI policy.”

“You would think the White House would check with the FBI before trying to throw shiny objects to the press corps,” she said.

Susan Rice

After serving as ambassador to the United Nations, Rice was the National Security Advisor for Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Like others, she was highly critical of Trump’s relationship with Russia and called the July summit with Putin a “historic mistake.” She also blasted Trump earlier this year when he said Obama “allowed Russia to take Crimea.”

