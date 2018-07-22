Air Force fighter intercepts plane near Trump NJ golf course

A small general aviation aircraft flying near President Trump’s private golf club in New Jersey was intercepted by a U.S. Air Force fighter jet Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The U.S. military said an F-16 jet intercepted the plane flying “without proper clearances or communications” at around 12:30 p.m. in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf course, where Trump is spending the weekend.

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command, in charge of airspace surveillance for the continental U.S., said the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J. without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the pilot was “interviewed by law enforcement and deemed a non-threat.”

Since 9/11, the military, under Operation Noble Eagle, has made more than 1,800 intercepts of nonmilitary aircraft. Walters said the F-16 had followed “standard practice in such cases.”

Trump arrived in New Jersey Friday afternoon, and was scheduled to depart for Washington Sunday.

Fox News’ Matt Leach and The Associated Press contributed to this report.